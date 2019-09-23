In Pictures: Malnutrition, cholera add to Yemen woes

by Francesca Mannocchi & Alessio Romenzi
Boys drawing water from a well in Aslam in the Abs region. Humanitarian groups stress that water from the wells is not fit for human consumption as it could cause cholera. [Alessio Romenzi/Al Jazeera]
Hajjah province, Yemen - The five-year civil war in Yemen has killed more than 70,000 people and pushed millions to the brink of famine in what the United Nations calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Last month, a local non-government organisation said even the water supply in Yemen had been "weaponised", referring to the country's unclean water, which breeds cholera.

There are 18 million Yemenis with no access to drinking water.

In the past years, the shortage of drinking water triggered a cholera outbreak that impacted 1.2 million people, making the epidemic the largest in history.

According to the Yemen Data Project, a Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthi rebels has carried out 20,000 air attacks, one-third of which were on non-military sites, including hospitals and schools. 

The damages, combined with an air, naval and maritime blockade imposed on the northern areas, have paralysed people's access to basic goods.

At malnutrition prevention centres across the country, dozens of people queue every day for hours for a medical examination and a pack of soy.

Ahmed Mohammed Al Bahiali sits in the corridor of the distribution centre with his two-year-old daughter in his arms. The child is crying and he tries to calm her by giving her small sips of water.

"Today, my daughter is constantly vomiting. I brought her here hoping someone would see her. I don't know if it is cholera or an infection," he said.

"We are very poor. Before the war, I worked in Saudi Arabia. Today, I have no job, house nor the possibility of moving. Our situation is disastrous, we have only God's help," said the father of 11 children.

Ahmed said they do not have nutritious food to give the children. "They eat just flour every day. Sometimes they don't get vegetables or fruit or milk for weeks." 

The thing that makes him suffer the most, he said, is feeling like a beggar. "The war took away my dignity."

A mother with her children at Saada hospital. The city, a Houthi rebel stronghold, has been badly hit by Saudi-led coalition air attacks. [Alessio Romenzi/Al Jazeera]
The collapsing water and sanitation systems have cut off 14.5 million people from regular access to clean water and sanitation, increasing the probability of diseases spreading. [Alessio Romenzi/Al Jazeera]
UN food distribution in Hajja area. Two-thirds of Yemen's districts face famine. [Alessio Romenzi/Al Jazeera]
Ahmed Mohammed Al Bahiali waits for his daughter to be seen by a doctor in a school-turned-heath centre in the Beni Qais district. [Alessio Romenzi/Al Jazeera]
The maternity ward in Abs hospital. It is common for women who have their babies hospitalised to carry the other siblings with them because there is nobody else at home to take care of them. [Alessio Romenzi/Al Jazeera]
A premature baby in Abs hospital. The UN warned last month that more than half of its reproductive health facilities in Yemen could close, putting the lives of women and children at risk. [Alessio Romenzi/Al Jazeera]
Fathers wait with their children for prescriptions at the Aslam village clinic, 20km from Abs in northwestern Yemen. [Alessio Romenzi/Al Jazeera]
A Yemeni woman receiving treatment in a school-turned-health centre in Abs. [Alessio Romenzi/Al Jazeera]
Nurse Mekkiyah Al-Aslami examines Nada, a malnourished child in Abs. She is nine months old and weighs just 2.8kg, a third of what she should weigh at her age. [Alessio Romenzi/Al Jazeera]
A water well in Abs province. Humanitarian organisations stress that water from the wells must not be drunk to prevent cholera [Alessio Romenzi/Al Jazeera]
