In Pictures: Lebanon on the boil

A demonstrator sits on the ground in front of Lebanese police officers in Beirut. [Mohamed Azakir/Reuters]
Protests against growing economic hardship erupted again in Tripoli and spread to other Lebanese cities early on Wednesday with banks set ablaze and violence boiling over into a second night.

Protesters in the northern city of Tripoli set banks on fire and smashed their facades, prompting the army to fire rubber-coated bullets and tear gas. Demonstrators on Tuesday night piled into the main square while on side streets some threw stones at security forces.

At least one person died in the violence on Tuesday night. 

Banks have been a target of people angered by being frozen out of their deposits.

Protesters in the southern city of Sidon chanting "revolution" hurled petrol bombs at a central bank building and set its exterior on fire before smashing the fronts of banks.

In Beirut, dozens marched across the city, some wearing medical masks while chanting against the financial system and shouting for more Lebanese to join. Later, crowds hurled stones towards security forces positioned in front of the central bank.

The growing unrest threatens to tip Lebanon into a more serious conflict even as Beirut looks to pass an economic rescue plan and enter into negotiations with foreign creditors after defaulting on its hefty debt obligations last month.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab urged Lebanese to refrain from violence and said "malicious intentions behind the scenes" were "shaking stability".

Scuffles resumed in the second-largest city of Tripoli in northern Lebanon as protesters hurled rocks at security forces who fired a volley of tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the demonstrators. [Ibrahim Chalhoub/AFP]
The violence came after a protester died from a bullet wound he had sustained during overnight confrontations between troops and hundreds of demonstrators in Tripoli. [Ibrahim Chalhoub/AFP]
Lebanese army soldiers disperse protesters, following the funeral of protester Fawaz al-Samman, in the northern port city of Tripoli. [Ibrahim Chalhoub/AFP]
Anti-government protesters carry their friend who was wounded by a rubber-coated bullet during clashes in Tripoli. [Bilal Hussein/AP Photo]
Lebanese soldiers stand guard in front of a Credit Libanais Bank, set on fire by anti-government protesters in Tripoli. [Bilal Hussein/AP Photo]
Banks have been a target of people angered by being frozen out of their deposits. Lebanon's pound has lost more than half its value since October and slid sharply over the past week. [Bilal Hussein/AP Photo]
The Lebanese Association of Banks declared all banks in Tripoli shut from April 28 until security is restored, saying banks had been targeted in "serious attacks and rioting" amid the continuing financial crisis. [Wael Hamzeh/EPA]
People carry an injured man during the protest against the deepening financial crisis, in Beirut. [Hussein Malla/AP Photo]
"People have lost their purchasing power and the state has no plan to do anything. Banks are closed and not giving money to people. I think this government should resign," said Tripoli lawyer Fahed Moukaddem. [Nabil Mounzer/EPA]
