In Pictures: Iconic sites around the world reopen their doors

Iconic global monuments are reopening their doors after weeks of closure as countries around the world move ahead with plans to cautiously ease restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

An increasing number of popular tourist destinations - from famed archaeological sites, through centuries-old places of worship, to once-bustling markets - are once again allowed to welcome visitors, so long as they obey physical distancing and other rules meant to prevent new outbreaks.

This is part of countries' efforts to move towards post-virus normality and reopen their economies that have been devastated by a global health emergency that has claimed the lives of more than 350,000 people.

This gallery will be updated to include new sites as more countries relax restrictions.