In Pictures: Iconic sites around the world reopen their doors

Pompeii, Italy's world-famous archaeological site, has reopened to the public. With foreign tourists still prohibited from travelling to Italy until June, the site that attracted just under four million visitors in 2019 is hoping that, for now, Italian tourists can make up at least a fraction of the difference. [Tiziana Fabi/AFP]
Pompeii, Italy's world-famous archaeological site, has reopened to the public. With foreign tourists still prohibited from travelling to Italy until June, the site that attracted just under four million visitors in 2019 is hoping that, for now, Italian tourists can make up at least a fraction of the difference. [Tiziana Fabi/AFP]

Iconic global monuments are reopening their doors after weeks of closure as countries around the world move ahead with plans to cautiously ease restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

An increasing number of popular tourist destinations - from famed archaeological sites, through centuries-old places of worship, to once-bustling markets - are once again allowed to welcome visitors, so long as they obey physical distancing and other rules meant to prevent new outbreaks.

This is part of countries' efforts to move towards post-virus normality and reopen their economies that have been devastated by a global health emergency that has claimed the lives of more than 350,000 people.

This gallery will be updated to include new sites as more countries relax restrictions.

Greece's Acropolis reopened on May 11, as did all open-air archaeological sites across the country after a two-month closure. [Aris Messinis/AFP]
Greece's Acropolis reopened on May 11, as did all open-air archaeological sites across the country after a two-month closure. [Aris Messinis/AFP]
The Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank, reopened after more than two months of coronavirus restrictions imposed by the Palestinian Authority. The church, built on the site where Christians believe Jesus Christ was born, is administered jointly by Greek Orthodox, Roman Catholic, Armenian Apostolic, Coptic Orthodox and Syriac Orthodox authorities. [Atef Safadi/EPA]
The Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank, reopened after more than two months of coronavirus restrictions imposed by the Palestinian Authority. The church, built on the site where Christians believe Jesus Christ was born, is administered jointly by Greek Orthodox, Roman Catholic, Armenian Apostolic, Coptic Orthodox and Syriac Orthodox authorities. [Atef Safadi/EPA]
Iranians visit Shrine of Abd al-Azim al-Hasani after the government decided to reopen shrines and holy places. [Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu]
Iranians visit Shrine of Abd al-Azim al-Hasani after the government decided to reopen shrines and holy places. [Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu]
Pope Francis salutes a crowd of people from the window of the Apostolic Palace overlooking St Peter's Square at the Vatican following the easing of coronavirus restrictions. [Vatican Media vis AFP]
Pope Francis salutes a crowd of people from the window of the Apostolic Palace overlooking St Peter's Square at the Vatican following the easing of coronavirus restrictions. [Vatican Media vis AFP]
The Italian city of Venice, one of Europe's top tourist destinations, slowly comes back to life after the gradual easing of curbs. [Andrea Pattaro/AFP]
The Italian city of Venice, one of Europe's top tourist destinations, slowly comes back to life after the gradual easing of curbs. [Andrea Pattaro/AFP]
Municipal workers roam the deserted alleys of Istanbul's famous Grand Bazaar, spraying the floor, columns and walls ahead of the doors reopening for the first time in two months. [Sedat Suna/EPA]
Municipal workers roam the deserted alleys of Istanbul's famous Grand Bazaar, spraying the floor, columns and walls ahead of the doors reopening for the first time in two months. [Sedat Suna/EPA]