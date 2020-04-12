In Pictures: Easter under coronavirus lockdown

Pope Francis leads the Easter Vigil Mass in St Peter's Basilica, behind closed doors. [Remo Casilli/EPA]
Pope Francis leads the Easter Vigil Mass in St Peter's Basilica, behind closed doors. [Remo Casilli/EPA]

Christians around the world celebrated Easter Sunday under coronavirus lockdown with church pews empty and the pope on livestream.

At the climax of Holy Week for most of the planet's Christians, congregations were shuttered at home to avoid spreading the pathogen that has infected nearly 1.8 million people worldwide.

Easter is the most important Christian festival commemorating Jesus Christ's resurrection.

Pope Francis was set to break with centuries of tradition by taking his Easter mass online, with Saint Peter's Square, packed every year with worshippers, left deserted.

The United States topped the list for both deaths and number of coronavirus positive cases, according to a tally maintained by Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University.

Italy, the hardest-hit country in Europe, has recorded more than 19,000 confirmed virus deaths - second only to the US.

On Saturday, Pope Francis livestreamed his Easter Vigil to the world's 1.3 billion Catholics from an almost empty St Peter's Basilica.

"Darkness and death do not have the last word," he said. "As the days go by and fears grow, even the boldest hope can dissipate. Let us not give in to resignation ... We can and must hope," said the pontiff.

Francis was praised by Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte for his "gesture of responsibility" to observe Easter in private.

Priest Elias Marinhuk wears a face mask and shield as he blesses Easter baskets of food carried by Catholic faithful in their cars in Curitiba, Parana state, Brazil, on April 11, 2020. Marinhuk offered the blessing of the Easter baskets as a drive-through service because he could not accommodate people in his church due to measures set against the spread of COVID-19. [Daniel Castellano/AFP]
Priest Elias Marinhuk wears a face mask and shield as he blesses Easter baskets of food carried by Catholic faithful in their cars in Curitiba, Parana state, Brazil, on April 11, 2020. Marinhuk offered the blessing of the Easter baskets as a drive-through service because he could not accommodate people in his church due to measures set against the spread of COVID-19. [Daniel Castellano/AFP]
French bishop Emmanuel Gobillard celebrates the Eucharist during the Easter's Holy Saturday Vigil in Lyon during the lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection. [Philippe Desmazes/AFP]
French bishop Emmanuel Gobillard celebrates the Eucharist during the Easter's Holy Saturday Vigil in Lyon during the lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection. [Philippe Desmazes/AFP]
A woman offers a prayer during a livestreamed Easter session held by pastor Chitra Khadka while the spread of COVID-19 continues, in Kathmandu, Nepal. [Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters]
A woman offers a prayer during a livestreamed Easter session held by pastor Chitra Khadka while the spread of COVID-19 continues, in Kathmandu, Nepal. [Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters]
A Franciscan friar wearing a mask stands at the entrance of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre before the start of the Easter Sunday service amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Jerusalem's Old City. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
A Franciscan friar wearing a mask stands at the entrance of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre before the start of the Easter Sunday service amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Jerusalem's Old City. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
Father VM Thomas enters a church for a special prayer in Guwahati, India. People around the world have begun celebrating Easter from the safety of their homes in an effort to help arrest the coronavirus outbreak. [Anupam Nath/AP Photo]
Father VM Thomas enters a church for a special prayer in Guwahati, India. People around the world have begun celebrating Easter from the safety of their homes in an effort to help arrest the coronavirus outbreak. [Anupam Nath/AP Photo]
Pastor Matt Johnson interacts with parishioners via Zoom on a laptop upon concluding an Easter service he led which was livestreamed due to social gathering restrictions implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease, at One1Seven evangelical Anglican church in Sydney, Australia. [Loren Elliott/Reuters]
Pastor Matt Johnson interacts with parishioners via Zoom on a laptop upon concluding an Easter service he led which was livestreamed due to social gathering restrictions implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease, at One1Seven evangelical Anglican church in Sydney, Australia. [Loren Elliott/Reuters]
Women dressed in traditional clothes of the Slavic ethnic minority community of Sorbs meet early Easter Sunday to sing in front of a church in Schleife, eastern Germany, as the spread of the COVID-19 continues. [Matthias Rietschel/Reuters]
Women dressed in traditional clothes of the Slavic ethnic minority community of Sorbs meet early Easter Sunday to sing in front of a church in Schleife, eastern Germany, as the spread of the COVID-19 continues. [Matthias Rietschel/Reuters]
Parishioners wear face masks while attending an Easter mass service at the Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul. South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun announced on April 4 a two-week extension of a social distancing campaign amid a slowing but still continuing spread of the new coronavirus. The campaign is set to end on April 19. [Jeon Heon-Kyun/EPA]
Parishioners wear face masks while attending an Easter mass service at the Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul. South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun announced on April 4 a two-week extension of a social distancing campaign amid a slowing but still continuing spread of the new coronavirus. The campaign is set to end on April 19. [Jeon Heon-Kyun/EPA]
Rev Nicolas Sanchez takes a phone call from a parishioner after livestreaming the Good Friday Mass at St Patrick's Catholic Church in Los Angeles. The COVID-19 measures have changed the way people worship, with churches and synagogues closed and many Passover and Easter services streamed online. [Damian Dovarganes/AP Photo]
Rev Nicolas Sanchez takes a phone call from a parishioner after livestreaming the Good Friday Mass at St Patrick's Catholic Church in Los Angeles. The COVID-19 measures have changed the way people worship, with churches and synagogues closed and many Passover and Easter services streamed online. [Damian Dovarganes/AP Photo]