In Pictures: Clashes over Kenosha police shooting of Black man

Anger over the shooting of a Black man by police in a southeastern Wisconsin city spilled onto the streets of Kenosha for a second night on Monday.

Police fired tear gas at hundreds of protesters who defied a curfew, threw bottles and shot fireworks.

Kenosha became the nation's latest flashpoint in a summer of racial unrest after mobile phone footage of police shooting Jacob Blake on Sunday in broad daylight circulated on social media.

Protesters chanted "no justice, no peace" as they confronted a line of law enforcement officers who wore protective gear and stood shoulder-to-shoulder in front of the court entrance.

Police first fired tear gas about 30 minutes after an evening curfew took effect and protesters refused to disperse. But hundreds of people stuck around, lighting fires and shouting at police.

The latest confrontation came after protesters set cars on fire, smashed windows and clashed with officers in riot gear on Sunday night over the wounding of 29-year-old Blake, who was hospitalised in serious condition.

In the widely seen video made by an onlooker, Blake was shot, apparently in the back, as he leaned into his four-wheel drive where his three children were waiting.