In Pictures: Clashes over Kenosha police shooting of Black man

Protesters gathered in front of the court in Kenosha. A police shooting in the US state of Wisconsin resulted in serious injuries to a Black man on Sunday, with video footage of the incident triggering outrage. [Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu]
Protesters gathered in front of the court in Kenosha. A police shooting in the US state of Wisconsin resulted in serious injuries to a Black man on Sunday, with video footage of the incident triggering outrage. [Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu]

Anger over the shooting of a Black man by police in a southeastern Wisconsin city spilled onto the streets of Kenosha for a second night on Monday.

Police fired tear gas at hundreds of protesters who defied a curfew, threw bottles and shot fireworks.

Kenosha became the nation's latest flashpoint in a summer of racial unrest after mobile phone footage of police shooting Jacob Blake on Sunday in broad daylight circulated on social media.

Protesters chanted "no justice, no peaceas they confronted a line of law enforcement officers who wore protective gear and stood shoulder-to-shoulder in front of the court entrance.

Police first fired tear gas about 30 minutes after an evening curfew took effect and protesters refused to disperse. But hundreds of people stuck around, lighting fires and shouting at police.

The latest confrontation came after protesters set cars on fire, smashed windows and clashed with officers in riot gear on Sunday night over the wounding of 29-year-old Blake, who was hospitalised in serious condition.

In the widely seen video made by an onlooker, Blake was shot, apparently in the back, as he leaned into his four-wheel drive where his three children were waiting.

Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times by police, prompting protests demanding racial justice in the city of Kenosha. [Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP]
A woman faces members of the Sheriff's department as they hold a perimeter during the protest. [Stephen Maturen/Reuters]
Shortly after a curfew imposed on Kenosha County began at 8pm local time on Monday (01:00 GMT on Tuesday), local police, dressed in crowd control gear, began pushing protesters back. [Tannen Maury/EPA]
Protesters clash with Kenosha County Sherriff's officers in front of the court building. [Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP]
Protestors run as police fire tear gas during a second night of unrest in the wake of the shooting of Blake. [Tannen Maury/EPA]
A flag set on fire during the protests flies over a government building. [Morry Gash/AP Photo]
Two protesters stand with raised fists as a rubbish truck burns behind them during the second night of unrest. [Tannen Maury/EPA]
Cars burn after being set ablaze during the protests. [Tannen Maury/EPA]
Law enforcement officers wear riot gear as they face angry crowds during the second night of unrest. [Tannen Maury/EPA]
