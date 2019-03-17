In Pictures: Christchurch residents pay tribute to victims

At a makeshift memorial in Christchurch, a steady stream of people laid flowers and lit candles, some standing quietly, others crying or visibly distressed. [Marty Melville/AFP]
Christchurch residents have paid tribute to victims of the mosque attacks as families waited for authorities to release the bodies for burials on Sunday.

The death toll in the New Zealand mosque shootings rose to 50 after police found another body in one of the mosques.

An overwhelmed hospital was forced to delay surgeries as it struggled to cope with the sheer number of wounded.

Thirty-four people were still in Christchurch Hospital with 12 in critical condition and one child was moved to dedicated children's hospital in Auckland.

As Christchurch's Muslim community reels from a devastating attack, city officials ordered digging of graves for the victims of the deadliest mass shooting in the country's modern history.

New Zealanders have responded to the attacks with an outpouring of interfaith solidarity - crowdfunding millions of dollars, donating halal food and even offering to accompany local Muslims now scared to walk the streets.

A woman, who lost her husband in the mosque attacks, cries outside an information centre for families. At least 50 people have been killed and more than 40 wounded in shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. [Vincent Thian/AP Photo]
The majority of victims were migrants or refugees from countries such as Pakistan, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Turkey, Somalia and Afghanistan. [Jorge Silva/Reuters]
A card is placed at the memorial at the Botanical Gardens in Christchurch. Muslims account for about one percent of New Zealand's population. [Vincent Thian/AP Photo]
A girl lays flowers at the Botanical Gardens memorial in Christchurch on Sunday. At least 36 were still receiving treatment at hospital, with 12 in critical condition. [Vincent Thian/AP Photo]
Excavators were called in on Saturday to dig graves for the dead. The police will start handing over the bodies to families for burials from Sunday night. [Marty Melville/AFP]
A police officer stands guard in front of the Al Noor mosque. [Vincent Yu)/AP Photo]
The Sydney Opera House lit with the design of New Zealand's silver fern in a show of solidarity with victims of the Christchurch mosque attacks. [Salty Dingo/State of New South Wales/AFP]
