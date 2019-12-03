In Pictures: Bangladesh at front lines of climate crisis

by Zakir Hossain Chowdhury
An aerial view of a flooded area of northern district of Kurigram in Bangladesh. More than 7 million people have been affected by the flooding and about 119 people have lost their lives this year. [Zakir Hossain Chowdhury/Al Jazeera]
Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable nations to the impacts of climate change.

Millions of people in its southern coastal region face displacement due to rising sea levels and erratic weather conditions.

The South Asian nation of 160 million has endured 70 storms between 1990 and 2018, making it one of the worst affected regions by tropical storm.

Cyclone Fani and Bulbul hit Bangladesh earlier this year damaging crops worth millions of dollars.

According to an April UNICEF report, 19 million Bangladeshi children are at risk owing to climate change disasters such as floods and cyclones.

Rural households across Bangladesh are spending a staggering 158 billion taka ($2bn) a year on repairing the damages caused by climate change and on preventive measures, according to a new report.

People sitting on a boat after their houses were submerged by water in Ulipur area of Kurigram district in Bangladesh. Around 6.77 lakh hectares of croplands have been damaged by the recent flooding in July, 2019 that affected about six million people in 28 districts, according to the government. [Zakir Hossain Chowdhury/Al Jazeera]
Over 72,480 families have been marooned by floodwater, in Kurigram district, relief and rehabilitation office sources said. [Zakir Hossain Chowdhury/Al Jazeera]
Sea level is projected to rise from 0.4 to 1.5 metres on the Bangladesh coast by 2100. Episodes of extremely high water driven by storms and tides, which today occur once a decade, will probably happen three to 15 times every year at the end of the century, according to a 2015 study by the UK and Bangladeshi researchers. [Zakir Hossain Chowdhury/Al Jazeera]
A woman who lost her house, now lives in a temporary shelter on a river bank in the Sundarban area of Bangladesh. [Zakir Hossain Chowdhury/Al Jazeera]
A family heading towards shelter home before cyclone Fani hit coastal area near Sundarban. The cyclone struck Bangladesh in May causing a damage of around $63m. [Zakir Hossain Chowdhury/Al Jazeera]
Coastal people trying to escape their boat during cyclone near Sundarban area. Fishing in the river is the main source of earning for people in the area. [Zakir Hossain Chowdhury/Al Jazeera]
Afia Begum, 46, in front of her temporary house near Shibsha river in Khulna district. She has shifted her house five times because of storm and soil erosion in Dacope area. "I lost my house in the Cyclone Fani. Now I am living in bamboo house built on the river." [Zakir Hossain Chowdhury/Al Jazeera]
A woman returns home after Cyclone Fani hit the coastal area of Bangladesh in May. At least 17 people were killed across 10 districts. [Zakir Hossain Chowdhury/Al Jazeera]
A woman in Khulna district surveying her crops destroyed by the Cyclone Bulbul, which hit Bangladesh last month. [Zakir Hossain Chowdhury/Al Jazeera]
A mother and child sitting on a boat near their submerged house on the banks of Brahmaputra river in Kurigram district. [Zakir Hossain Chowdhury/Al Jazeera]
At least 4,589 trees were uprooted in Sundarbans by the ferocious winds of Cyclone Bulbul, according to a report prepared by Bangladesh Forest Department. [Zakir Hossain Chowdhury/Al Jazeera]
Mojid, 55, trying to repair the riverbank just after cyclone Fani hit the Khulna district. He said that frequency of cyclones have gone up. [Zakir Hossain Chowdhury/Al Jazeera]
People take shelter in Dacope area of Khulna district ahead of cyclone Bulbul. [Zakir Hossain Chowdhury/Al Jazeera]
Bank of Rupsha river eroded after Cyclone Bulbul hit Sundarban. More than two million people moved to storm shelters ahead of the cyclone, officials said. [Zakir Hossain Chowdhury/Al Jazeera]
People frequently lose their houses in the Sundarbans. Bangladesh is projected to lose around 2,270 hectares of land this year due to riverbank erosion, according to a study.  [Zakir Hossain Chowdhury/Al Jazeera]
