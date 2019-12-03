In Pictures: Bangladesh at front lines of climate crisis

Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable nations to the impacts of climate change.

Millions of people in its southern coastal region face displacement due to rising sea levels and erratic weather conditions.

The South Asian nation of 160 million has endured 70 storms between 1990 and 2018, making it one of the worst affected regions by tropical storm.

Cyclone Fani and Bulbul hit Bangladesh earlier this year damaging crops worth millions of dollars.

According to an April UNICEF report, 19 million Bangladeshi children are at risk owing to climate change disasters such as floods and cyclones.

Rural households across Bangladesh are spending a staggering 158 billion taka ($2bn) a year on repairing the damages caused by climate change and on preventive measures, according to a new report.