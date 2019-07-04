In pictures: The aftermath of deadly Siberian floods

Residents survey the damage caused by floods in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia. [Alexey Golovshchikov/Reuters]
At least 18 people have died in floods that have devastated the Siberian region of Irkutsk, according to Russian authorities.

Rising water levels have driven several thousand people from their homes and fears are rising for eight missing people.

The severe flooding was caused by torrential rains that hit the region last week. The water levels of some rivers quickly rose over more than two metres. 

Up to 30,000 people lost electricity, with water also damaging roads.

A state of emergency was declared, with about 3,300 homes and nearly 10,000 people affected.

The damage to the region is currently estimated at about 1.1bn rubles ($17m).

Russia's President Vladimir Putin visited the region over the weekend, instructing Minister of Defence Sergei Shoigu to bring in troops to help deal with the flood.

Around 1,000 servicemen and 300 military units were sent to the affected area.

Driving and walking on the flooded streets was extremely difficult. [Alexey Golovshchikov/Reuters]
A television hangs on the wall inside a house in a flood-affected town, dirt left by the receding floodwaters can be seen on it and the wall. [Alexey Golovshchikov /Reuters]
The floodwaters inundated homes, tearing one off its foundation. [Alexey Golovshchikov/Reuters]
A woman and her dog stand by a house that was moved downstream in the floodwaters. [Alexey Golovshchikov/Reuters]
Members of the Russian emergencies ministry evacuate people in a flood-affected town. [Alexey Golovshchikov/Reuters]
A car sits where the flood waters left it before they began to recede. [Alexey Golovshchikov/Reuters]
Days after the flood, water still covered the roads. [Alexey Golovshchikov/Reuters]
