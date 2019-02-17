In Pictures: Protesters, police clash at Venezuela border towns

Opposition protesters face the Venezuelan police at the Simon Bolivar International Bridge in Cucuta, Colombia. The Venezuelan police prevented the passage of the humanitarian cordon that was intended to accompany several trucks with humanitarian aid from the Colombian city of Cucuta to Venezuela through the Simon Bolivar International Bridge. [Ernesto Guzman Jr/EPA]
Venezuela's National Guard fired tear gas at protesters clearing a barricaded border bridge between Venezuela and Colombia on Saturday, heightening tensions over blocked humanitarian aid that opposition leader Juan Guaido has vowed to bring into the country despite objections from President Nicolas Maduro.

Throughout the turbulent day, as police and protesters squared off two bridges connecting Venezuela to Colombia, Guaido made repeated calls for the military to join him in the fight against Maduro's "dictatorship".

Colombian authorities said more than 60 soldiers answered his call, deserting their posts in often gripping fashion, though most were lower in rank and didn't appear to dent the higher command's continued loyalty to Maduro's socialist government.

In one dramatic high point, a group of activists led by exiled legislators managed to escort three flatbed trucks of aid past the halfway point into Venezuela when they were repelled by security forces.

In a flash, the cargo caught fire, with some witnesses claiming the troops doused a tarp covering the boxes with gas before setting it on fire.

During a speech in front of a crowd of thousands on Saturday at an outdoor rally in Caracas, Maduro slammed those attempting to bring food and medical supplies into the country as "traitors".

Hundreds of Venezuelans gathered on the Colombian side of the Simon Bolivar International Bridge that connects Cucuta with San Antonio, in the Venezuelan state of Tachira, to form a corridor that allows humanitarian aid to go to their country. [Mauricio Duenas Castaneda/EPA]
A truck that was carrying humanitarian aid for Venezuela is seen on fire after clashes between opposition supporters and Venezuela's security forces at Francisco de Paula Santander Bridge on the border line between Colombia and Venezuela. [Marco Bello/Reuters]
An officer of the Bolivarian National Guard fires his shotgun during clashes in Urena, Venezuela, near the border with Colombia. Venezuela's National Guard fired tear gas on residents clearing a barricaded border bridge between Venezuela and Colombia on Saturday, heightening tensions over blocked humanitarian aid that opposition leader Juan Guaido has vowed to bring into the country over objections from President Nicolas Maduro. [Fernando Llano/AP Photo]
A demonstrator is given first aid after he was injured in the face during clashes with the Bolivarian National Guard in Urena, Venezuela, near the border with Colombia. [Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo]
A demonstrator, falls after getting caught in a strand of barbed wire during clashes with the Bolivarian National Guard in Urena, Venezuela. [Fernando Llano/AP Photo]
A man is arrested during clashes with the Bolivarian National Guard in Urena, Venezuela. [Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo]
A wounded man is rescued during clashes between the Venezuelan police and protesters that occured at the Simon Bolivar International Bridge, in Cucuta, Colombia. [Ernesto Guzman Jr/EPA]
Venezuelans sit atop a semi-trailer, with national flags and white roses, accompanying US humanitarian aid destined for Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia on Saturday. [Fernando Vergara/AP Photo]
Demonstrators push a bus that was torched during clashes with the Bolivarian National Guard in Urena, Venezuela, near the border with Colombia. [Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo]
