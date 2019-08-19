The people fighting the spread of Ebola in DR Congo

by Muse Mohammed
Petit Barriere is one of two border points connecting the densely populated city of Goma in DRC with Rwanda. More than 65,000 people cross the border here daily mainly for trade and economic activities. Point of Entry health screening points are located at official border crossings where travellers are monitored for symptoms of the disease and instructed to wash their hands to promote good hygiene and prevent the spread the disease. [Muse Mohammed/IOM]
Petit Barriere is one of two border points connecting the densely populated city of Goma in DRC with Rwanda. More than 65,000 people cross the border here daily mainly for trade and economic activities. Point of Entry health screening points are located at official border crossings where travellers are monitored for symptoms of the disease and instructed to wash their hands to promote good hygiene and prevent the spread the disease. [Muse Mohammed/IOM]

Over the past year, Ebola has claimed the lives of nearly 1,900 people in Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) across its Ituri and North Kivu provinces.

Combatting its spread and overcoming the deep-seeded myths and superstitions surrounding the disease means mustering the support of everyone from Ebola survivors and travel agents to preachers and bus drivers.

Ebola is a disease on the move, one that travels the region’s highways and backcountry roads with the unwittingly infected, traversing areas where most people’s livelihoods depend on mobility and transportation to reach markets and access goods.

Further complicating the response, 4.8 million people have been displaced in DRC by years of conflict between groups fighting for a piece of the resource-rich country’s wealth, power and influence.

The ongoing violence forces people to seek refuge in ever more remote areas.

The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern” in July. They urged borders not be sealed and no restrictions placed on travel that might compromise local economies and increase the likelihood that people would resort to unmonitored, informal routes in the densely forested provinces.

Misconceptions about the disease spread quickly via social media or word of mouth. Some people believe the disease is a myth while others fear the first responders and their prevention tactics. 

Here are some of the stories of ordinary people who play a key role as influential, frontline responders combating the deadly disease.

Giresse Otima Falao manages one of 84 Point of Control screening points supported by IOM in the Ebola-affected areas in DRC. 'This Point of Control helps prevent the disease from spreading from Mambasa territory or Butembo town. If we find someone with a suspiciously high temperature, we stop them and alert another team who comes to investigate the case and decide how to help them.' said Giresse. [Muse Mohammed/IOM]
Giresse Otima Falao manages one of 84 Point of Control screening points supported by IOM in the Ebola-affected areas in DRC. 'This Point of Control helps prevent the disease from spreading from Mambasa territory or Butembo town. If we find someone with a suspiciously high temperature, we stop them and alert another team who comes to investigate the case and decide how to help them.' said Giresse. [Muse Mohammed/IOM]
Kavugho Ngitsi Giresse contracted Ebola last year after losing her son to the disease. She now works at a Point of Control screening point in Beni where she encourages travelers who have come into contact with the disease to receive health care. 'I was pregnant when I learned I had contracted Ebola. I lost consciousness. I had just lost my child to the disease and I couldn’t believe that I could survive, I thought it was a death sentence. When I held my baby for the first time I felt immeasurable joy. The advice I give to people who contract Ebola is to not fear, it is possible to survive, especially if they get treatment early,' said Kavugho. [Muse Mohammed/IOM]
Kavugho Ngitsi Giresse contracted Ebola last year after losing her son to the disease. She now works at a Point of Control screening point in Beni where she encourages travelers who have come into contact with the disease to receive health care. 'I was pregnant when I learned I had contracted Ebola. I lost consciousness. I had just lost my child to the disease and I couldn’t believe that I could survive, I thought it was a death sentence. When I held my baby for the first time I felt immeasurable joy. The advice I give to people who contract Ebola is to not fear, it is possible to survive, especially if they get treatment early,' said Kavugho. [Muse Mohammed/IOM]
Bita Bernadette observes travelers for symptoms of Ebola as they cross the Grande Barriere Point of Entry in Goma, one of two main gateways linking DRC and Rwanda. Frontline workers like Bita help curb the spread of the disease at health screening points by referring travellers who might be sick to health facilities. 'It is everyone's responsibility to protect themselves from Ebola and to defend their communities every day until the disease is eradicated. I feel good doing this job because I'm not only helping my own country but also neighbouring Rwanda and all its citizens.' [Muse Mohammed/IOM]
Bita Bernadette observes travelers for symptoms of Ebola as they cross the Grande Barriere Point of Entry in Goma, one of two main gateways linking DRC and Rwanda. Frontline workers like Bita help curb the spread of the disease at health screening points by referring travellers who might be sick to health facilities. 'It is everyone's responsibility to protect themselves from Ebola and to defend their communities every day until the disease is eradicated. I feel good doing this job because I'm not only helping my own country but also neighbouring Rwanda and all its citizens.' [Muse Mohammed/IOM]
Mulasi Musaba, an Ebola survivor, cares for the daughter of an Ebola patient at a treatment centre in Ituri Province. Survivors' personal experiences give patients hope. 'When I arrived here, I did not think I would ever get healed. But eventually I started to feel my body get stronger. Now I encourage other patients and tell them their situation can improve. I enter myself inside their worlds and speak with compassion.' [Muse Mohammed/IOM]
Mulasi Musaba, an Ebola survivor, cares for the daughter of an Ebola patient at a treatment centre in Ituri Province. Survivors' personal experiences give patients hope. 'When I arrived here, I did not think I would ever get healed. But eventually I started to feel my body get stronger. Now I encourage other patients and tell them their situation can improve. I enter myself inside their worlds and speak with compassion.' [Muse Mohammed/IOM]
The centre has treated more than 600 suspected or confirmed cases of Ebola since the outbreak reached the area. Their staff includes health workers like Claude who come from the local community. 'It is really hot inside this suit, but we are used to it. It's our work. At the beginning we were fearful, but now I feel more secure here than at a normal hospital.' [Muse Mohammed/IOM]
The centre has treated more than 600 suspected or confirmed cases of Ebola since the outbreak reached the area. Their staff includes health workers like Claude who come from the local community. 'It is really hot inside this suit, but we are used to it. It's our work. At the beginning we were fearful, but now I feel more secure here than at a normal hospital.' [Muse Mohammed/IOM]
Frontline workers at Point of Control screening points register passengers, cross-checking names with a list of people who have been in contact with anyone infected with the disease. If a contact arrives, they are counselled on the risk and encouraged to receive follow-up assessment at the closest treatment centre. Contacts are kept on this list for 21 days. [Muse Mohammed/IOM]
Frontline workers at Point of Control screening points register passengers, cross-checking names with a list of people who have been in contact with anyone infected with the disease. If a contact arrives, they are counselled on the risk and encouraged to receive follow-up assessment at the closest treatment centre. Contacts are kept on this list for 21 days. [Muse Mohammed/IOM]
Anyozo Omani runs the radio station in Komanda which broadcasts to nearly 30,000 people in the area. 'The station is the first thing that reaches everyone. Sometimes survivors call in to our show and admit they didn't believe the disease was real until they got infected and realised they could die. When people leave the clinics, they are super appreciative and call in to remind people how important it is to protect themselves. When survivors speak, people take their message to heart.' [Muse Mohammed/IOM]
Anyozo Omani runs the radio station in Komanda which broadcasts to nearly 30,000 people in the area. 'The station is the first thing that reaches everyone. Sometimes survivors call in to our show and admit they didn't believe the disease was real until they got infected and realised they could die. When people leave the clinics, they are super appreciative and call in to remind people how important it is to protect themselves. When survivors speak, people take their message to heart.' [Muse Mohammed/IOM]
More than 5,000 people attend Saint Emmanuel's Church in Komanda where Pastor Josue, in his weekly sermons, dispels myths that Ebola is a form of black magic. 'If my parishioners want to pray for someone who is infected or died from Ebola, I tell them to do so from a distance. I discourage the notion that only God can protect them. Everyone must take individual responsibility.' [Muse Mohammed/IOM]
More than 5,000 people attend Saint Emmanuel's Church in Komanda where Pastor Josue, in his weekly sermons, dispels myths that Ebola is a form of black magic. 'If my parishioners want to pray for someone who is infected or died from Ebola, I tell them to do so from a distance. I discourage the notion that only God can protect them. Everyone must take individual responsibility.' [Muse Mohammed/IOM]
Kahindo Musavuli is the Director of Komanda Primary School where 3,000 students begin their school days with lessons about hand-washing and other practices to stop the spread of Ebola. 'In the beginning, we thought Ebola was a story from far away which would never affect us. Then we started to live in it and realised how real it was. I teach the kids about it so when they go home they'll tell their parents how serious it is. My mission is to keep all the kids in my school Ebola-free.' [Muse Mohammed/IOM]
Kahindo Musavuli is the Director of Komanda Primary School where 3,000 students begin their school days with lessons about hand-washing and other practices to stop the spread of Ebola. 'In the beginning, we thought Ebola was a story from far away which would never affect us. Then we started to live in it and realised how real it was. I teach the kids about it so when they go home they'll tell their parents how serious it is. My mission is to keep all the kids in my school Ebola-free.' [Muse Mohammed/IOM]
A busy bus station in Goma receives passengers from Ituri and North Kivu provinces where Ebola cases have surfaced in the past year. [Muse Mohammed/IOM]
A busy bus station in Goma receives passengers from Ituri and North Kivu provinces where Ebola cases have surfaced in the past year. [Muse Mohammed/IOM]
Daly Neema, Secretary of Goma-based Classic Travel Agency, has trained more than 100 bus drivers about techniques for preventing the spread of Ebola by detecting symptoms in their passengers. 'We need them to be an example to all travellers, because if they follow all the necessary preventative steps then others will too. Each driver has a responsibility to make sure their clients wash their hands and receive care if they are sick.' [Muse Mohammed/IOM]
Daly Neema, Secretary of Goma-based Classic Travel Agency, has trained more than 100 bus drivers about techniques for preventing the spread of Ebola by detecting symptoms in their passengers. 'We need them to be an example to all travellers, because if they follow all the necessary preventative steps then others will too. Each driver has a responsibility to make sure their clients wash their hands and receive care if they are sick.' [Muse Mohammed/IOM]
Bus driver Mumbere Sindani Olivier transports passengers along roads cutting through Ebola-affected areas of the DRC. He is trained to detect symptoms of Ebola among passengers, encouraging them to wash their hands to prevent the spread of the disease. 'Sometimes I'm scared but we must do this job, we have no other choice. Our families rely on us and so do the travellers. They are going to see their families, transport goods to make a living and continue their lives.' [Muse Mohammed/IOM]
Bus driver Mumbere Sindani Olivier transports passengers along roads cutting through Ebola-affected areas of the DRC. He is trained to detect symptoms of Ebola among passengers, encouraging them to wash their hands to prevent the spread of the disease. 'Sometimes I'm scared but we must do this job, we have no other choice. Our families rely on us and so do the travellers. They are going to see their families, transport goods to make a living and continue their lives.' [Muse Mohammed/IOM]