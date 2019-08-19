The people fighting the spread of Ebola in DR Congo

Over the past year, Ebola has claimed the lives of nearly 1,900 people in Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) across its Ituri and North Kivu provinces.

Combatting its spread and overcoming the deep-seeded myths and superstitions surrounding the disease means mustering the support of everyone from Ebola survivors and travel agents to preachers and bus drivers.

Ebola is a disease on the move, one that travels the region’s highways and backcountry roads with the unwittingly infected, traversing areas where most people’s livelihoods depend on mobility and transportation to reach markets and access goods.

Further complicating the response, 4.8 million people have been displaced in DRC by years of conflict between groups fighting for a piece of the resource-rich country’s wealth, power and influence.

The ongoing violence forces people to seek refuge in ever more remote areas.

The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern” in July. They urged borders not be sealed and no restrictions placed on travel that might compromise local economies and increase the likelihood that people would resort to unmonitored, informal routes in the densely forested provinces.

Misconceptions about the disease spread quickly via social media or word of mouth. Some people believe the disease is a myth while others fear the first responders and their prevention tactics.

Here are some of the stories of ordinary people who play a key role as influential, frontline responders combating the deadly disease.