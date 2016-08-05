The opening ceremony of the 2018 World Cup

The 21st edition of the FIFA Football World Cup kicked off in Russia on June 14. [Carl Recine/Reuters]
Russia declared the football World Cup open on Thursday at an understated ceremony in Moscow headlined by British pop star Robbie Williams and Russian soprano Aida Garifullina.

The 15-minute show produced by Russia’s state Channel One broke from World Cup tradition, focusing on musical acts including a performance of Pyotr Tchaikovsky  in front of full stands at the capital’s main Luzhniki stadium.

Spanish footballer Iker Casillas and Russian supermodel and philanthropist Natalia Vodianova brought the World Cup trophy onto the pitch in a Louis Vuitton travel case.

Robbie Williams performed hits “Let Me Entertain You” and “Rock DJ” accompanied by dancers and freestylers.

He was joined in a duet by Garifullina, a soloist from the Vienna State Opera, who entered the pitch on a firebird, singing Williams’ hit song “Angels”.

The opening ceremony followed by a match between the host team and Saudi Arabia.

The World Cup opening ceremony kicked off half an hour before the first game. [Maxim Shemetov/Reuters]
Russia welcomed fans from across the globe for the opening ceremony of the World Cup on Thursday. [Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters]
Robbie Williams is seen during the opening ceremony prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group A match between Russia and Saudi Arabia at Luzhniki Stadium. [Maxim Shemetov/Reuters]
Performers during the opening ceremony. [Maxim Shemetov/Reuters]
The World Cup opening ceremony was awash with colour, dancing and singing. [Maxim Shemetov/Reuters]
32 teams will fight it out over the next one month for the greatest prize in world football. [Grigory Dukor/Reuters]
Russian president Vladimir Putin spoke moments before kick-off. [Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters]
The 64 matches will be played in 12 stadiums across 11 cities. [Maxim Shemetov/Reuters]
Russia is hosting the football World Cup for the first time. [Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters]
