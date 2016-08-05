Northeast Nigeria threatened by critical food insecurity

Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, has been the epicentre of key events and changes in northeast Nigeria during the last decade.

The city witnessed the birth of Boko Haram, subsequent years of violence, as well as the arrival of more than 300,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) fleeing their villages that were being attacked.

Informal and formal IDP camps have sprung up around the city, repurposing old government grounds, abandoned lots and real estate to give shelter to those fleeing.

At more than 100 sites across the greater city, vulnerable Nigerians, majority of whom are women and children, struggle to find ways to rebuild their lives.

Many are farmers, as nearly 80 percent of Nigeria's northern population works in the agriculture industry.

With an increase in Boko Haram attacks and the displacement of nearly two million Nigerians, agricultural production has plummeted and staple food prices have sky-rocketed.

Northeast Nigeria now faces one of the world's worst food security crises, with around 3.8 million people who will face critical food insecurity and around 7.7 million in need of life saving humanitarian assistance this year.

Just Food: Coping With the Crisis is an immersive film by Contrast VR - Al Jazeera's immersive media studio. It explores how three displaced women in northeast Nigeria try to put food on the table for their families in what is an ongoing food insecurity crisis.