Nepal's stolen gods

by Steve Chao
Buddhist monks perform a 'puja' or prayer ceremony in an ancient monastery in Lo Manthang, Nepal. Tibetan Buddhist rituals have remained unchanged in this Himalayan region since the 14th century. However, recent thefts of idols has prompted fears that religion and an ancient way of life is under threat. [Steve Chao/Al Jazeera]
The arid and desolate mountain ranges of Upper Mustang in Nepal are extremely remote. 

The only way into this high-altitude Himalayan region is on a rough track suitable for only the hardiest of vehicles.

But the inhospitable terrain hasn't stopped art thieves from plundering the region's treasures.

On the global art market, Himalayan statues of deities fetch millions of dollars. But to the Nepalese, they are living gods who are being stolen from their communities.

Since the 1980s, authorities estimate thieves have plundered tens of thousands of Nepalese antiquities.

While some are legally purchased, many, they say, are stolen and sold into the $8bn-a-year illegal black art market. 

A monk reveals intricately crafted gods hidden inside a copper stupa in Namygal Monastery in Mustang, Nepal. These rare idols are highly sought after by thieves, and the monastery has been forced to lock them away for safekeeping. [Steve Chao/Al Jazeera]
Tashi Bista examines ancient armour discarded in a hallway in a monastery built into a cliff in Mustang, Nepal. Tashi, a local Mustang resident, has fought for years to stop the theft of antiquities from his region. The piece lies beside 14th century shields and body armour. [Steve Chao/Al Jazeera]
Life-sized 'Dharmapalas' are exposed by sunlight in a hidden room inside an ancient monastery in Mustang, Nepal. These 'protective deities' are meant to keep monasteries and the residents around them safe from harm. However, with thieves stealing many idols from places of worship, monks are praying for protection for the deities themselves. [Steve Chao/Al Jazeera]
Rocks cover holes in the walls of ancient stupas in Samdaling, Nepal. Thieves broke through the walls to steal valuable Buddhist artefacts put there by Buddhist worshippers. On the international black market, these artefacts can be sold for hundreds of thousands of dollars. [Steve Chao/Al Jazeera]
Clay prayer moulds and ancient 14th century fabric are all that remain in a stupa broken into by thieves in Samdaling, Nepal. While no inventories were ever kept, it’s believed that these stupas held copper and bronze statues of Buddha worth hundreds of thousands of dollars on the international black market. [Steve Chao/Al Jazeera]
Young monks try to follow along during a worship practice in Lo Manthang, Mustang. As more idols are stolen from religious sites, many fear that Buddhism and a traditional way of life in these remote Himalayan regions is under threat – especially for a young generation that is growing up without many of the idols that their ancestors worshipped. [Steve Chao/Al Jazeera]
Buddhist monks worship on a hilltop in Mustang, Nepal. With a rising number of thefts at monasteries in this remote region, monks are praying for greater protection of their gods. [Steve Chao/Al Jazeera]
Authorities in Nepal hold a press conference displaying more than 100 antiquities seized in a raid of three antique shops in Kathmandu in May. The raid was initiated by information provided by 101 East’s investigation into illegal antique sales. [Steve Chao/Al Jazeera]
Fierce images confront visitors to an ancient monastery built into the cliffs of a valley in Mustang, Nepal. The intimidating symbols have done little to stop thieves from breaking in and stealing statues and other idols – considered gods in the Tibetan faith. [Steve Chao/Al Jazeera]
In a bid to deter thieves, monks in Nepal’s Namgyal Monastery paint over the faces of their gods. Copper and bronze statues are highly sought after by international collectors, who at times employ thieves to steal them from religious places of worship. [Steve Chao/Al Jazeera]
Chime Gurung, a Buddhist monk, shows Tashi Bista an ancient manuscript written in pure gold at a monastery in Lo Manthang, Nepal. Its sister book is believed to have been stolen from a stupa. This manual was saved. [Steve Chao/Al Jazeera]
