Mosul post-ISIL: A city struggling to rebuild

by Felipe Paiva
Aerial view of Mosul's old city. The area was heavily bombarded by the US-led coalition and left nearly all buildings destroyed. Colonel Rabie Ibrahim Hassan, 47, chief of Mosul’s civil defence estimates that there could be some 5,000 bodies still scattered throughout the city and the reconstruction process might take years. [Felipe Paiva/Al Jazeera]
Mosul, Iraq - If seen from afar, Mosul's old town could be compared with a sandy beach.

It has been more than eight months since the defeat of the Islamic State of Iraq in the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS). 

While rebuilding efforts have begun, Iraq's second-largest city continues to struggle to get back on track. 

Iraqis have slowly returned to what is left of their homes or shops. 

Many say the central government is too slow in its reconstruction efforts as it continues to target ISIL fighters still in the region. 

Mosul's civil defence is coordinating with NGOs to clean up the Old City, but according to Abdel Satar al-Habbow, director of Mosul Municipality, it might take years to fully reconstruct the city. 

In the areas most affected by the conflict, residents say they are having a hard time trusting the government. Most houses are still without electricity and water. Many homes have not been demined and are unsafe for people to return.

The cleanup efforts also include finding and identifying bodies under the rubble. 

"It's hard to know who is whom," Rabie Ibrahim Hassan, the chief of Mosul's civil defence, told Al Jazeera. 

"We don't have the equipment, personnel or access to forensic technologies," he said. 

"When we find a body, we look for an ID close by and assume that it belongs to it." 

According to Hassan, civilian bodies are given normal funerals, but the bodies of ISIL fighters are usually left behind.

Many civilians were executed before ISIL fled or died while trapped between air strikes and snipers from all sides. Hassan estimates that there might be around 5,000 bodies still scattered throughout the city.

Amina, 31, and her children in their house in al-Tanak. In the early stages of the operation, Amina’s husband, an ISIL fighter, was killed. She then left Mosul returning in late 2017. Amina and her eight children depend heavily on the community to receive food, water and any help for her newborn baby. 'My husband was never really part of Daesh,' she says, using the Arabic acronym for ISIL. 'He did some jobs here and there for the money. I tried to stop him, but there was nothing else I could do. He never killed anyone.' [Felipe Paiva/Al Jazeera]
This woman's husband joined ISIL for money, she says. They were going through a hard time and the financial gain was attractive. His two daughters say they can’t forgive him for what he has done and believe their father is dead. The last time he was seen was one and a half years ago. [Felipe Paiva/Al Jazeera]
In the old town of Mosul, most of the buildings were destroyed by mortars or air strikes. [Felipe Paiva/Al Jazeera]
Students study in the art department at Mosul University. During the ISIL's occupation of the city, the College of Fine Arts was restricted. After three years, students are painting with freedom once again. [Felipe Paiva/Al Jazeera]
This used to be a church in Mosul's Old City. When ISIL arrived, they vandalised it and used it as a prison. [Felipe Paiva/Al Jazeera]
Women shop in a street market in Mosul's east side - the least damaged part. The busy streets are back to normal. [Felipe Paiva/Al Jazeera]
Fatimah, 43, shows the photo of her son. When she had the chance, Fatimah fled Mosul and spent months in a camp. During that time, she heard stories about her son, Abdulhamad. Some say he was killed during the bombings, some say he was made prisoner by ISIL, however, she believes he was sent to a prison near the Mosul airport. 'We were living in the basement but ran out of water,' Fatimah says. 'My son went out to try and get some and was never seen again.' [Felipe Paiva/Al Jazeera]
Hiba, 21, sits by the destroyed library of Mosul University. She studies to be an Arabic teacher, but hopes one day she can pursue her dream of being a singer in the UK. [Felipe Paiva/Al Jazeera]
Kasim Yahya Ali Hussein, 75, is an Iraq-Iran war veteran who lost his home during the massive Iraqi operation to retake Mosul. His house was hit by a US air strike that was targeting a Daesh building close by. Now, he lives on a couch in the streets, while the rest of his family went to East and West Mosul. He spends his days talking, drinking tea and taking care of people’s houses in exchange for some money. Although the situation of the buildings is terrible, some people are going back and taking over any house that might seem abandoned. For that, Kasim keeps some keys with him and go every other day to be sure the houses have not being occupied. 'I have lived in this house almost my entire life, but now I have nothing left. We say that Mosul is the forgotten city.' [Felipe Paiva/Al Jazeera]
The Mosul Grand Mosque was not damaged. [Felipe Paiva/Al Jazeera]
A local police officer sits at a checkpoint inside the Mosul's Old City. The local police have several checkpoints to ensure no ISIL members attempt to return. [Felipe Paiva/Al Jazeera]
Young women walk inside the main building of the University of Mosul. The campus reopened its doors in March of 2017. Several buildings, including the library, were severely damaged. When ISIL was in control of the city, the only courses that were permitted were medicine, chemistry, dentistry and nursery. Now, there are courses such as biology, agricultural studies, computer science, human sciences and English. [Felipe Paiva/Al Jazeera]
During the Iraqi offensive in Mosul, many ISIL fighters tried to flee the area, leaving everything behind, including dozens of vests left in this pile of rubbish. [Felipe Paiva/Al Jazeera]
