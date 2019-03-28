Millions of Turkish voters gear up for key local elections

by Umut Uras
Political parties stepped up campaigning just weeks before the polls, with political discussions intensifying and weather conditions improving in the metropolis of Istanbul. [Umut Uras/Al Jazeera]
Istanbul, Turkey - Voters in Turkey are heading to polls on Sunday to elect mayors, members of city and district councils and village heads, or mukhtars.

The local elections are seen as a test for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Justice and Development Party (AK Party), coming at a tough time for the country's economy in the wake of a major currency crisis last year.

More than 57 million voters are eligible to cast ballots, with unofficial results expected to be announced late on Sunday and on the following day.

The race is expected to be particularly intense in Istanbul, Turkey's largest city and economic centre, and the capital, Ankara.

From huge banners to election campaign kiosks, the upcoming polls dominate discussions in the squares and streets of Istanbul, home to some 15 million people. [Umut Uras/Al Jazeera]
Just days before the vote, the rival political blocs are working hard to attract voters. [Umut Uras/Al Jazeera]
Erdogan's AK Party is entering the race with its ally in the previous two polls, the far-right Nationalist Movement Party. The two parties' bloc is known as the People's Alliance. [Umut Uras/Al Jazeera]
The Nation's Alliance, formed by the centre-left main opposition Republican People's Party and the right-wing Good Party, is the main challenger to the AK Party-led bloc. [Umut Uras/Al Jazeera]
The Turkish economy, which entered into its first recession in a decade in the last two quarters of 2018, has dominated the election agenda so far. [Umut Uras/Al Jazeera]
Confronted with high inflation, the Turkish government has set up stalls in large cities to sell vegetables and fruits for cheaper prices than the market. [Umut Uras/Al Jazeera]
Although some say the opening of stalls is linked to the upcoming polls, there have been lines in front them since their establishment in the previous weeks. [Umut Uras/Al Jazeera]
Government officials say the problems facing the economy need to be addressed, but argue that citizens believe the AK Party and its mayors will solve them. [Umut Uras/Al Jazeera]
The opposition, on the other hand, says the government is to blame for the current economic situation and for trying to cover up the actual economic meltdown. [Umut Uras/Al Jazeera]
