Life inside one of the world's biggest Buddhist monasteries

by Douglas Hook
A rest from the work and prayer; a group of nuns joke together. [Douglas Hook/Al Jazeera]
Yarchen Gar, officially known as Yaqing Orgyan, is a Buddhist monastery that is made up almost entirely of nuns.

Living in rudimentary conditions, they are devoted to following the faith and entering a life of sacrament.

Established in 1985 by Lama Rinpoche, Yarchen Gar is located in Baiyu county in the Garze Tibetian autonomous prefecture. It is 4,000 metres above sea level - not easy to reach, but home to over 10,000 devotees and one of the largest congregation of Buddhist monks and nuns in the world.

The followers live in tough conditions to prove their devotion to the teachings of Lama Rinpoche, who stressed the enlightenment of meditation, hardship and atonement.

On a well-worn footpath that circles a hill nearby, the nuns and monks "kowtow", a form of prayer in which the disciple kneels and touches the ground with their forehead every two steps.

Latrines hang over the banks of the river and downstream, the water is collected for personal sanitation, washing clothes and food preparation, making the likelihood of typhoid a real threat.

Modernisation, however, does seem to be touching the lives of the nuns in more ways than one, with stores run by monks and nuns dotted around the perimeter, selling all manner of merchandise. Between meditations and kowtows, young and old go shopping for new robes, fashionable "sakyas" (traditional red hats) or "gelugs" (traditional yellow hats), shoes and electronic goods to name a few.

Many of the nuns seem to walk with headphones attached and smartphones in their hands. Modernisation has made its way to even the most remote of consecrated grounds. 

Some 77 percent of the inhabitants in Garze Prefecture claim ethnic Tibetan heritage. In Yarchen Gar itself, the true number of inhabitants is not clear but the bulk of Sanghas are of Tibetan origin with very few able to speak the standardised national Chinese language of Putonghua.

What is known, however, is that numbers are growing due to the evictions from the larger monastery, Larung Gar, to the north.

Even with problems with the government over the last few years, there does not seem to be any decline in the pilgrims voyaging to the holy site.

In 2018, the restrictions have abated and entry for foreigners is now permitted under relatively lax police presents.

Chinese nationals and foreigners alike will have their IDs checked upon arrival, however.

What is going to be intriguing is how the relationship between government and worshippers will develop in the coming years, particularly with the evicted Larung Gar talapoins emigrating to Yarchen Gar, swelling their numbers. 

Yarchen Gar is a monastery mostly made up of nuns. The exact number is not known but it is said to house over 10,000 nuns at anytime.[Douglas Hook/Al Jazeera]
For 100 days in the winter, the nuns will inhabit these small shacks for meditation and to show their resolve in their faith. [Douglas Hook/Al Jazeera]
Young nuns 'kowtow' as atonement for their sins. They raise their arms three times in prayer, take two steps and then touch their forehead to the ground. The route these young nuns are taking covers almost a mile. [Douglas Hook/Al Jazeera]
After afternoon prayer, many of the nuns go to eat or buy snacks and have an hour's rest before their chores start in the afternoon. [Douglas Hook/Al Jazeera]
The amenities at Yarchen Gar are very basic with no running water or toilets. Huge investments are being made to modernise the monastery. [Douglas Hook/Al Jazeera]
The nuns carry out repair work. Yarchen Gar is almost completely self-sufficient with the nuns and monks sharing the workload. [Douglas Hook/Al Jazeera]
On a hot summer's day, two nuns use small spoons to fish out insect larvae from a drying puddle. They will work on this task for as long as it takes to save as many as they can before the puddle dries. [Douglas Hook/Al Jazeera]
Small snack shacks are around Yarchen Gar for the nuns to buy between prayers. This shack offers spicy potato chips. [Douglas Hook/Al Jazeera]
At the main temple, the nuns clean constantly. [Douglas Hook/Al Jazeera]
In the surrounding hills, nuns meditate and escape their hectic living quarters. [Douglas Hook/Al Jazeera]
On their way to the monastery, the nuns carry the Buddha's teachings. [Douglas Hook/Al Jazeera]
Senior nuns are in charge of the cookhouse. Many have been at the monastery for over 20 years. [Douglas Hook/Al Jazeera]
Nuns practice the 'zang dung'. They will gather to practise playing the trumpets every evening after prayers. [Douglas Hook/Al Jazeera]
Almost all the nuns have access to smartphones and enjoy playing games or watching speeches by religious leaders. [Douglas Hook/Al Jazeera]
Early morning, the nuns and monks practise walking meditation on a route that is roughly a mile long around Yarchen Gar and the surrounding hills. [Douglas Hook/Al Jazeera]
