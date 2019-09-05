Kashmir: Life under siege

Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir - The disputed Kashmir region has been under siege since its special status guaranteed by India's constitution was scrapped on August 5.

Thousands have been arrested, including both pro-Indian and separatist leaders, in unprecedented security swoop.

To pre-empt mass protests, tens of thousands of forces have been deployed in one of the most militarised zones in the world.

Internet service has been suspended, mobile and landline phones have been snapped and there are reports of a shortage of medicines as the crippling lockdown continues.