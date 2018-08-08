Japan slammed by most powerful storm in decades

Typhoon Jebi is the latest extreme weather event to besiege Japan this summer following heavy rains, landslides, floods and a record-breaking heatwave that cumulatively killed hundreds of people.

Japan issued evacuation orders for more than one million people as powerful wind and rain ploughed into the country's west on Tuesday, killing at least eight people. The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said 150 others were injured.

Wind gusts of up to 208 km/h were recorded in one part of Shikoku island, with forecasts as high as 216 km/h.

The typhoon inundated the region's international airport and blew a tanker into a bridge, disrupting land and air travel and leaving thousands stranded.

More than 1.6 million households were without power in Osaka, Kyoto, and four nearby prefectures.