India's Kerala state devastated by worst flood in a century

An elderly woman is rescued in a cooking utensil after her home was flooded in Thrissur, Kerala state, India. [K.K.Najeeb/AP Photo]
The worst floods in a century have devastated the Indian state of Kerala, killing scores of people and forcing tens of thousands into relief camps.

State officials have put the death toll at 164 since August 8, with more than 300 killed since the monsoon season began on May 25.

Helicopters and disaster management teams have been battling heavy rains since Thursday to reach flooded areas in order to evacuate people stranded in homes or on rooftops.

The floods have damaged hundreds of kilometres of roads and disrupted train and air services. The airport at Kochi, the busiest city in Kerala, will remain closed until Saturday.

India's monsoon season, between June and September, often sees heavy rains that are vital for agriculture, but which can cause immense destruction.

Kerala has been hit with 37 percent more rainfall than normal since the beginning of this monsoon, the Meteorological Department said.

Some plantations have also been inundated. The state is a major producer of rubber, tea, coffee and spices such as black pepper and cardamom.

Flood victims are evacuated to safer areas. Torrential monsoon rains have disrupted air and train services. [K. Shijith/AP Photo]
An aerial view shows partially submerged houses and a church. [Sivaram V/Reuters]
People are airlifted by the Indian Navy soldiers during a rescue operation at a flooded area. [Sivaram V/Reuters]
Rescuers used helicopters and boats on Friday to evacuate thousands of stranded people. [AP Photo]
Roads and houses are engulfed in water. [AP Photo]
More than 30,000 people have been evacuated from villages in low-lying areas and moved to relief camps set up by the government. [AP Photo]
People move past a flooded area in Thrissur. [AP Photo]
Monsoon rains lead to deaths of hundreds of people in India every year. [AP Photo]
