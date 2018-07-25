Greece wildfires: Families 'embraced' until final moment

by Nick Paleologos & Patrick Strickland
In Mati, many fled their cars and ran for the sea to try to escape the flames. By Tuesday morning, burned-out vehicles lined the coastal village. [Nick Paleologos/SOOC/Al Jazeera]
Mati, Greece - The deadliest wildfires Greece has seen in years fanned around the capital Athens on Monday, killing more than 79 people and injuring at least 185 others.

In Mati, about 30km outside of Athens, rescue workers placed the dead in body bags. The charred remains of 26 people, including small children, were found huddled together on early Tuesday morning near a steep cliff overlooking the jagged coast.  

The head of Greece’s Red Cross said it appeared the group tried to find an escape route, "but unfortunately ... didn’t make it in time"

"Instinctively, seeing the end nearing, they embraced," Nikos Economopoulos told local Skai TV.

Elsewhere in the village, desperate people rushed to the seashore, wading into the water to escape the encroaching blaze. 

Survivors in Mati told Al Jazeera of seeing dead bodies scattered among the debris. The cause of the fires is still unknown.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras declared three days of mourning, saying the country is experiencing an "unspeakable tragedy".

Rescue workers combed the beaches and areas near the sea, looking for survivors [Nick Paleologos/SOOC/Al Jazeera]
Scores of injured people were transferred to medical centres, while firefighters, rescue workers and police flooded into the village. [Nick Paleologos/SOOC/Al Jazeera]
The bodies of 26 people, including several children, were found huddled together near a cliff overlooking the sea. Officials believe the group could not find a way to escape the flames. [Nick Paleologos/SOOC/Al Jazeera]
Flames wrapped around vehicles and melted metal into puddles up and down the residential roads of Mati. [Nick Paleologos/SOOC/Al Jazeera]
Survivors told Al Jazeera that people fled in panic, leaving behind their vehicles and belongings as they sought safety. [Nick Paleologos/SOOC/Al Jazeera]
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras declared three days of mourning following the blazes. [Nick Paleologos/SOOC/Al Jazeera]
The smell of charred buildings and trees lingered on Tuesday as rescue workers combed through the wreckage looking for survivors. [Nick Paleologos/SOOC/Al Jazeera]
A state of emergency was declared as Greece appealed for urgent held from its European partners. [Nick Paleologos/SOOC/Al Jazeera]
Survivors drifted through the streets of Mati on Tuesday, digging through the wreckage. [Nick Paleologos/SOOC/Al Jazeera]
At midday on Tuesday, low-flying planes could still be seen overhead as firefighters worked to put out the remaining blazes. [Nick Paleologos/SOOC/Al Jazeera]
Municipal workers worked to clear scorched automobiles and motorcycles throughout the resort village. [Nick Paleologos/SOOC/Al Jazeera]
The warped remains of a trailer home overlook the sea where people fled to escape the advancing fire. [Nick Paleologos/SOOC/Al Jazeera]
Mati resident Andreas Panagiotaros told Al Jazeera it was the first time wildfires had reached his neighbourhood in the more than 20 years he had lived there. “It reminds me of a war zone, the sky was grey and full of flames,” he said. [Nick Paleologos/SOOC/Al Jazeera]
The scorched earth still smouldered in some parts of Mati as residents returned to find remnants of their homes. [Nick Paleologos/SOOC/Al Jazeera]
Tuesday’s wildfires were the worst Greece has seen since blazes hit the southern Peloponnese peninsula in 2007. [Nick Paleologos/SOOC/Al Jazeera]
