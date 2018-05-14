Fuego volcano eruption kills 25, injures hundreds in Guatemala

The Fuego volcano after it erupted violently, in San Juan Alotenango, Guatemala. [Luis Echeverria/Reuters]
At least 25 people, including three children, have been reported killed and 300 injured, after a volcano erupted in Guatemala, spewing ash and lava over the surrounding area, the country's disaster management agency said late on Sunday. 

Volcan de Fuego, whose name means “Volcano of Fire”, spewed an 8km (five miles) stream of red-hot lava and belched a thick plume of black smoke and ash that rained onto the capital and other regions.

The charred bodies of victims laid on the steaming, ashen remnants of a pyroclastic flow as rescuers attended to badly injured victims in the aftermath of the eruption.

It was the 3,763-metre volcano’s second eruption this year.

A rescue worker carries a child covered with ash after the Fuego volcano erupted violently in El Rodeo. [Fabricio Alonzo/Reuters]
Residents stand behind the cordon line for safety. Some 3,100 people have been evacuated from the area. [Luis Echeverria/Reuters]
Women react inside a shelter after Fuego volcano erupted. [Luis Echeverria/Reuters]
Firefighters are seen partially covered with ash after the Fuego volcano erupted. Rescue operations were suspended until 5:00am (11:00 GMT) local time due to dangerous conditions and inclement weather, said Cecilio Chacaj, a spokesman for the municipal firefighters department. [Luis Echeverria/Reuters]
A woman covered with ash and burn wounds on her legs is taken to hospital. [Fabricio Alonzo/Reuters]
A soldier takes a rescued child covered with ash to a hospital. Dozens of videos appeared on social media and Guatemalan TV showing the extent of the devastation. [Fabricio Alonzo/Reuters]
A rescue worker helps a woman covered with ash after the Fuego volcano erupted. "Temperatures in the pyroclastic flow can exceed 700 degrees (Celsius) and volcanic ash can rain down on a 15-km (9-mile) radius. That could cause more mudflows and nearby rivers to burst their banks," said Eddy Sanchez, director of Guatemala's seismological, volcanic and meteorological institute. [Fabricio Alonzo/Reuters]
Residents evacuate after Fuego volcano erupted violently in El Rodeo. The volcano is some 40km southwest of the capital, Guatemala City. [Fabricio Alonzo/Reuters]
The ash covered bodies of victims of Fuego volcano's eruption are seen inside the morgue in San Juan Alotenango. [Luis Echeverria/Reuters]
A rescue worker carries a child covered with ash after Fuego volcano erupted violently in El Rodeo. [Fabricio Alonzo/Reuters]
Soldiers sweep the ash covered tarmac at La Aurora International Airport after Fuego volcano erupted violently, in Guatemala City. [Luis Vargas/Reuters]
