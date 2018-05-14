Fuego volcano eruption kills 25, injures hundreds in Guatemala

At least 25 people, including three children, have been reported killed and 300 injured, after a volcano erupted in Guatemala, spewing ash and lava over the surrounding area, the country's disaster management agency said late on Sunday.

Volcan de Fuego, whose name means “Volcano of Fire”, spewed an 8km (five miles) stream of red-hot lava and belched a thick plume of black smoke and ash that rained onto the capital and other regions.

The charred bodies of victims laid on the steaming, ashen remnants of a pyroclastic flow as rescuers attended to badly injured victims in the aftermath of the eruption.

It was the 3,763-metre volcano’s second eruption this year.