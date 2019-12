People dig graves to bury the victims of bomb blast in Achin district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, October 21, 2018. According to the UN, there were 3,804 civilian deaths that year, including 927 children, the highest recorded numbers in the country's long-running war that began after US forces led a campaign to overthrow the Taliban in the wake of 2001's 9/11 attacks. [Ghulamullah Habibi/EPA]