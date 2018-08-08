Colombia: 'I'm not proud cultivating coca, but we have no choice'

by Lena Mucha
Coca fields at the Rio Chagui are financed by the FARC dissident groups, according to the local community. 'These are the groups who are giving the money for the coca cultivation now,' says one of the local coca farmers. [Lena Mucha/Al Jazeera]
Coca fields at the Rio Chagui are financed by the FARC dissident groups, according to the local community. 'These are the groups who are giving the money for the coca cultivation now,' says one of the local coca farmers. [Lena Mucha/Al Jazeera]

Nano is one of many coca cultivators in southern Colombia

He lives with his wife and three children in a small coca-producing village in the department of Narino.

Most farmers like Nano don't necessarily chose to cultivate coca, but are obliged or persuaded to do so either by armed groups who watch over the trade, or because other crops are simply not rentable.

"I am not proud of cultivating coca," Nano tells Al Jazeera.

"I would like to substitute the illegal crops. But we have no alternatives," he adds.

"The cultivation of legal crops like cocoa doesn't bring any income and I have a family and need to provide for them. The coca makes it possible for me to send my children to school." 

The country saw a 52 percent increase in production 2016, according to UN figures

That same year, the Colombian government signed a landmark agreement that ended more than 50 years of conflict with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebel group. 

As part of the peace agreement, a new voluntary eradication and crop substitution programme began, but its implementation has been difficult.

The coca farmers say that there are no alternatives to the illegal cultivation and due to the high level of corruption, the promised financial support to help substitute their crops are only words that are never put into action. 

Until 2016, FARC controlled 70 percent of the coca crops, most of it in the south of Colombia. Since the agreement, other groups have taken over the business.

Meanwhile, cocaine consumption in the US is rising, according to the US Drug Enforcement Administration.

As the US is financing a big part of the anti-drug war, which includes forced eradication, it is putting pressure on the Colombian government, blaming them for not meeting its anti-narcotic requirements.

In October 2017, farmers protested against the forced eradication of their coca fields in Narino, when the local security forces opened fire against them and killed 12 civilians.

"The government has come many times, saying they would offer us support within a substitution programme. But these are only words. Here at the river, nothing changes," says Nano.

In a statement to Al Jazeera, Colombia's Ministry of Justice said it has taken steps to eradicate coca production, but "it is necessary to invest more human and technical resources" at both the national and local level. 

Nano has been working in the coca process since he was a child. He started cultivating coca nine years ago. 'I don't want my children to depend on the coca as I do,' Nano says. 'But for now the coca allows me to send them to school and hopefully they will have a better future.' [Lena Mucha/Al Jazeera]
Since the school in the village has been closed, Nano's two sons attend the school in one of the neighbouring villages. More and more families are leaving the region as it becomes more difficult to make a living from legal crops. [Lena Mucha/Al Jazeera]
Harvest workers pick coca leaves in one of the plantations close to Yanovi. They earn around $2 an hour. [Lena Mucha/Al Jazeera]
Harvest workers are seen in the laboratory where the coca leaves are weighed and later processed. [Lena Mucha/Al Jazeera]
A worker rests after a day of picking coca leaves in the laboratory, where the harvest is weighed. The workers collect up to 50kg of coca leaves a day. [Lena Mucha/Al Jazeera]
After the harvest, the coca leaves are spread to dry for two days before they are processed into cocaine paste. [Lena Mucha/Al Jazeera]
Leobar sits in the laboratory where the coca leaves are processed. [Lena Mucha/Al Jazeera]
An abandoned school building is seen in Yanovi. Many families have left the region as it has become more difficult to make their living from legal crops. [Lena Mucha/Al Jazeera]
After being dried, the coca leaves are cut and mixed with gasoline. [Lena Mucha/Al Jazeera]
Coca leaves are chopped before being mixed with gasoline. [Lena Mucha/Al Jazeera]
Cocaine paste is put into a bowl. [Lena Mucha/Al Jazeera]
Nineteen of the 20 families living in Rio Chagui cultivate coca or make their livelihood from harvesting. The region is controlled by former FARC rebels. [Lena Mucha/Al Jazeera]
'I am not proud of cultivating coca,' Nano says. 'But here in the region, we don’t have any other opportunity. I do it so I can provide for my three children. If the government would offer us real alternatives, of course, we would quit it. They promise so much, but we don’t see anything.' [Lena Mucha/Al Jazeera]
Exequiel, 62, is one of many coca cultivators of the region. His plantations were fumigated by the police in December 2017, destroying all his coca plants. 'Everything got burned by the fumigation. Now I have to start again. I don't have anything left,' he says. [Lena Mucha/Al Jazeera]
