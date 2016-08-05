Cleanup follows deadly flooding in Ivory Coast's Abidjan

At least 18 people were reportedly killed in Abidjan and two others in the provinces following the flooding. [Sia Kambou/AFP]
The cleanup is continuing in Ivory Coast's southern city of Abidjan after torrential rain caused deadly flash flooding.

According to the country's interior minister, Sidiki Diakite, 18 people died on Monday as flash floods raged through parts of the city, reaching a depth of 2.5 metres in some places. Two other people were reported killed in the provinces.

On Thursday, the government called for the evacuation of all people living in flood-prone zones.

Many parts of the city are vulnerable to flooding, from the up-market Cocody neighbourhood to the densely populated Yopougon area.

June is usually the wettest month in Abidjan, with an average monthly rainfall of just under 500mm.

A coastal city of five million, Abidjan suffers from some severe infrastructure problems, including drainage and sewerage.

Survivors told of people perched on the roofs of their houses as the floodwater rushed through the streets. [Sia Kambou/AFP]
'I've never seen anything like it,' said a resident. His car was swept 600 metres from his home. [Sia Kambou/AFP]
June is the wettest month in this part of Ivory Coast. [Sia Kambou/AFP]
With a population of five milllion, Abidjan is the fourth-most populous city in Africa. [Sia Kambou/AFP]
The city's growth from 500,000 people in 1970 to around five million today has resulted in infrastructure problems. [Sia Kambou/AFP]
Fast-flowing water needs only to be half a metre deep to move a vehicle. The 2.5 metres of water raging through Abidjan threw vehicles around like children's toys. [Sia Kambou/AFP]
On Thursday, the government called for the evacuation of all people living in flood-prone zones. [Sia Kambou/AFP]
