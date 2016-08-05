Cleanup follows deadly flooding in Ivory Coast's Abidjan

The cleanup is continuing in Ivory Coast's southern city of Abidjan after torrential rain caused deadly flash flooding.

According to the country's interior minister, Sidiki Diakite, 18 people died on Monday as flash floods raged through parts of the city, reaching a depth of 2.5 metres in some places. Two other people were reported killed in the provinces.

On Thursday, the government called for the evacuation of all people living in flood-prone zones.

Many parts of the city are vulnerable to flooding, from the up-market Cocody neighbourhood to the densely populated Yopougon area.

June is usually the wettest month in Abidjan, with an average monthly rainfall of just under 500mm.

A coastal city of five million, Abidjan suffers from some severe infrastructure problems, including drainage and sewerage.