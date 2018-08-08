Between bureaucracy and violence, Pakistanis in Greece push back

Ashfaq Mahmoud (left) and Qamar Zaman (right) both fell victim to far-right violence in 2017. [Nick Paleologos/SOOC/Al Jazeera]
Athens, Greece - Well before the sun came up on January 17, 2013, Shahzad Luqman woke up, hopped on his bicycle and took off for work in a suburb of the Greek capital, Athens.

The 27-year-old Pakistani, who had been in Greecefor six years, was going from his home in the Peristeri neighbourhood to nearby Petralona to unload oranges at the farmers market.
But before he could reach work, he was stabbed seven times and left to bleed out in the street.

When police swept the homes of the killers, they found leaflets published by Golden Dawn, the Greek neo-fascist party that currently has 16 seats in the country's parliament.

The incident wrought trauma in Greece's migrant community, particularly among Pakistanis, who are estimated to be around 50,000 in number and have been migrating in ebbs and flows to the Mediterranean country since the 1970s.

Javed Aslam, the 50-year-old president of the Pakistani Community of Greece and head of the Union of Immigrant Workers, remembers the day Luqman was killed as a turning point.

"They [had] targeted and attacked around 1,000 workers. And not one Golden Dawn member was punished until Luqman was killed and his two murderers were arrested," Aslam told Al Jazeera.

"That was the first time anyone from their party was arrested."

Five years later, Aslam said migrant workers continue to bear the brunt of far-right violence.

In 2017, the number of hate crimes motivated by race, skin colour and national origin almost tripled compared to the year before, according to police.

Qamar Zaman was among those attacked when he got off a bus in Athens. A group of young Greeks followed him, beat him up and fled with some of his belongings when passersby approached.

"My life was saved because of that [people approaching]," said Zaman. "Otherwise, I would've probably died."

Mahmoud, 40, was working in an agricultural field in October 2017 when a group of young Greeks beat him up, stabbed him and bludgeoned him with stones. "They targeted me because I used to inform the police [of attacks] and also keep the other workers… informed," he told Al Jazeera. [Nick Paleologos/SOOC/Al Jazeera].
Javed Aslam (centre), president of the Pakistani Community in Greece, has acted as a de facto monitor of far-right violence for the last eight years. "There's a formula I tell all the workers: If you don't assimilate, you will remain weak'," he told Al Jazeera. [Nick Paleologos/SOOC/Al Jazeera]
Aslam, who moved to Greece in 1996, said Pakistanis began to fall in the crosshairs of far-right parties and groups around 2010. "They have inflicted a lot of pain and carried out racist attacks, including murders," he said. [Nick Paleologos/SOOC/Al Jazeera]
Led by Aslam's Pakistani Community of Greece, the migrant workers have played a leading role in anti-fascist demonstrations in recent years, often taking to the streets after attacks. [Nick Paleologos/SOOC/Al Jazeera]
Mahmoud's attack came after months of beatings and threats in Goritsa, the farming village where he works and lives. "In Gortisa, you can find a victim in every home," he said. "Over the past two years, not only I, but many other men have been attacked." [Nick Paleologos/SOOC/Al Jazeera]
Pakistani migrant workers, who make up around 90 percent of Greece's agricultural employees, have also endured a spate of labour disputes. [Nick Paleologos/SOOC/Al Jazeera]
In addition to being attacked, Pakistanis in Greece often struggle to obtain residency. [Nick Paleologos/SOOC/Al Jazeera]
The Racist Violence Recording Network documented at least 871 violent hate crimes between 2012 and 2017. Out of those, more than half targeted refugees and migrants. [Nick Paleologos/SOOC/Al Jazeera]
Pakistanis were increasingly targeted in Goritsa last year. Many packed up and moved to safer areas. But Mahmoud refused, as he feared leaving his job would embolden the far-right attackers. [Nick Paleologos/SOOC/Al Jazeera]
Mahmoud insists that Pakistani workers must fight for their rights on their own. "None of our bosses will help us," he said. "If I told my boss that I'm going to a protest, he wouldn't let me go." [Nick Paleologos/SOOC/Al Jazeera]
According to the workers, some Greek bosses threatened to call Golden Dawn when the workers complained of work conditions or demanded back pay. Racist hate crimes have continued at a steady pace into 2018 after nearly tripling last year. [Nick Paleologos/SOOC/Al Jazeera]
