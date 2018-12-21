'In Basra, people avoid doctors. They might find they've cancer'

by Marta Bellingreri & Alessio Mamo
The Italian Bridge over Basra's Shatt al-Arab river was inaugurated in August 2017, months before the city was hit by an environmental and water crisis. The agricultural runoff and pollution dumped into the Shatt al-Arab waterway drives saltwater further up the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, an environmental catastrophe that is affecting livestock and fisheries [Alessio Mamo/Al Jazeera]
The Italian Bridge over Basra's Shatt al-Arab river was inaugurated in August 2017, months before the city was hit by an environmental and water crisis. The agricultural runoff and pollution dumped into the Shatt al-Arab waterway drives saltwater further up the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, an environmental catastrophe that is affecting livestock and fisheries [Alessio Mamo/Al Jazeera]

Basra, Iraq - With its beautiful canals and centuries-old buildings, Basra was once renowned as the "Venice of the Middle East".

But the southern Iraqi city is now facing one of the region's worst environmental crises, its rivers turned into open-air dumping sites.

In recent months, some 118,000 people have been hospitalised as a result of water-related illnesses, including high fever, nausea and diarrhoea, according to Choukri al-Hassan, an air and water pollution expert at the University of Basra.

The situation has prompted thousands of young people and environmental activists to take to the streets to protest against the lack of drinkable water and the government's failure to fix the crisis.

A confluence of the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, Shatt al-Arab River runs through the centre of Basra. It is polluted with germs, chemicals and toxic algae, while its high levels of salinity - close to that of seawater - is believed to have reached its peak last year.

"The water in Basra is so polluted than you can't even wash your face," al-Hassan said. "Fishes, turtles and crabs die. The ecosystem is changing, it's a catastrophe."

The water crisis also affects other areas in Iraq, including the Mesopotamian Marshlands, north of Basra.

Despite Basra being one of Iraq's wealthiest cities, thanks to its oil riches, its citizens complain they do not see any of the benefits while also suffering the results of the environmental crisis.

"People don't want to see a doctor sometimes," Ali Kassem, a 27-years-old activist working in a Basra hospital, said. "They are afraid they might discover they have a cancer."

In recent months, up to 118,000 people have been hospitalised with water-related illnesses [Alessio Mamo/Al Jazeera]
Al-Ashar River, one of the canals in Basra's Old City, derives from Shatt al-Arab river. These days, Basra's canals have been turned into rubbish dumping sites [Alessio Mamo/Al Jazeera]
Abdel Karim Qassem Square, the site of protests against the water crisis, corruption and youth employment. Photos of the 20 people killed during Basra 2018’s Revolution, as the activists refer to the movement, pay tribute to them [Alessio Mamo/Al Jazeera]
A man sitting on a bench in Abdel Karim Qassem Square, where the protests to denounce corruption, water crisis and youth employment took place. Photos of the martyrs of the Basra 2018’s Revolution, as the activists refer to the movement, in the square remember the 20 people killed during the demonstrations. [Alessio Mamo/Al Jazeera]
Students at the geography department of the University of Basra have been researching the environmental crisis [Alessio Mamo/Al Jazeera]
The Fish Market in Basra where the fresh fish arrives every day from Faw, on the shores of the Persian Gulf. The sea water is not as polluted and contaminated as the river in the city and fishermen in Faw can still go out at sea and make a living fishing. [Alessio Mamo/Al Jazeera]
"Shanasheel" - well-crafted bay windows complete with intricate wooden latticework and ornate stained glass - overlooking the canals of Basra's Old City. In the past, the city's wealthy families - Jewish, Christian and Muslim - used to live behind elaborate "shanasheel" in traditional homes along the canals [Alessio Mamo/Al Jazeera]
One of the canals of the Shatt al-Arab River in the city of Basra. [Alessio Mamo/Al Jazeera]
Hussein lives in Ahwar, in the Mesopotamian Marshes with his family. The Arab population of the Marshlands is called Ma’dan and today, due to the harsh conditions they live in, many have been forced to leave the area. Hussein fishes in the marshes and gives rides to tourists on his zawarq, the small boat he paddles. In 2016, UNESCO named the Iraqi marshlands a world heritage site only in 2016. [Alessio Mamo/Al Jazeera]
Hussein's son and his cousin play on the zawarq. They still attend school in the Chabaish area, but many other children drop out at a young age [Alessio Mamo/Al Jazeera]
A man fishes together with his two sons at the Chebayesh marsh. The amount of water reaching the dams has been reduced following the construction of dams on the Tigris and Euphrates and their tributaries by Turkey and Iran [Alessio Mamo/Al Jazeera]
