Pakistani wives of former Kashmir rebels struggle to survive

Shopian, Indian-administered Kashmir - For six years, the only way Shabeena Naz could see her parents was by looking through photos saved on her mobile phone.

In 2017, when her mother died in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-administered Kashmir where Naz was born, she saw her face for the last time in a WhatsApp video.

Naz, a 38-year-old Pakistani citizen, lives with her husband and two children in Nagbal, a village south of Shopian district - an area of Kashmir administered by India.

She has been living there since 2011, having travelled from the Pakistani side of Kashmir where her husband had taken up arms training to join rebel groups.

She is one of more than 300 wives of former rebels in Indian-administered Kashmir and arrived under India's rehabilitation policy for ex-fighters that was announced in 2010.

However since arriving, the wives have not been able to visit their families in Pakistani territories.

Indian authorities have not issued passports or legal documents - in turn restricting them from travel and making them ineligible for jobs and some state benefits.

Less than 300km of a hostile border divides the two parts of the disputed territory, and separates Naz from her family.

In the time she has spent away, as well as her mother, a sister and a nephew have also died.

"I could not go and share the grief of my family," says Shabeena, while tending to her apple orchard.

The group of wives often gather in the main city of Srinagar - in Indian-administered Kashmir, to protest and demand travel documents so they can visit Pakistan.

For many of them, the financial strain is mounting as their husbands struggle to secure paid employment.

When they decided to join the rehabilitation programme, they came via agents and their passports were destroyed on the border.

They now have neither Pakistani nor Indian passports.

Shabeena Naz pictured in her orchard in Nagbal village [Shuaib Bashir/Al Jazeera]

Sumaira Jan, 29, had imagined an easy life with her husband's family in Kashmir on the Indian side.

She arrived in Deebagh village, Shopian in 2012 with her four children and her spouse, Abdul Ahad, who had crossed into Pakistan for arms training in the 1990s.

She claims that the family faced problems immediately soon upon their arrival.

"The police registered cases against all the families for illegal entry to the country. On our arrival my husband was arrested. We started facing multiple battles, the difficulties had just begun," says Jan.

Two years later, her husband died and her fifth child was born.

"Life became really miserable for me with nothing to meet the needs of my five children," says Jan.

She lives in two rooms of her in-laws' home in Shopian.

"Things would be a little easier if I had my family around and if I could meet them. They could have provided emotional support."

"On Eid recently, my children had no new clothes to wear because I could not afford it … I was helpless.

"We feel lonely. Our only wish is to meet our families."

She says that in Pakistan, they lived a comfortable life as her husband, after laying down his arms, ran a grocery business.

Sumaira Jan's husband died in 2014, adding further financial strain on the family [Shuaib Bashir/Al Jazeera]

In the early 1990s, hundreds of young men crossed over the border to Pakistan-administered Kashmir to get arms training and fight the Indian forces in Kashmir for independence or a merger with Pakistan.

While many were killed in gun battles with security forces, some later quit fighting in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and settled down.

In 2010, Omar Abdullah, then chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, announced a rehabilitation programme, offering former fighters a chance to return under certain conditions.

According to the policy, people who travelled to Pakistan between January 1989 and December 2009 and their dependents were eligible for consideration.

By 2017, 377 former rebels along with their 864 family members had returned from Pakistan via Nepal and Bangladesh, according to the region's government.

The policy promised they would be permitted to enter through Wagah, Atari, Salamabad, the Chakan da Bagh crossing or via Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

But, most of these families came through Nepal and not the designated routes, and most were accused of illegal.

The families claim that they had tried to come through the approved routes but were not allowed.

Naseema Akhtar, who has night blindness, lives with her husband and three sons in a rented accommodation in Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir [Shuaib Bashir/Al Jazeera]

Some women such as Naseema Akhtar, 37, who hails from Sialkot in Pakistan, say the move has led to family conflicts, while promises made in the policy like the basic citizen ship rights were never fulfilled.

She lives with her husband and three sons in a rented accommodation in the main city of Srinagar, and claims her in-laws threw them out a year ago.

"My three children are growing up and we can't even dream of a good future for them as they do not have a state subject," she says, referring to legal documents that would allow them some rights.

Naseema's husband works as a watchman and her children are studying.

To add to their challenges, Naseema lost her complete eyesight after initially suffering from night blindness.

"I feel helpless as people do not even want to take me even as a domestic help when they hear I am blind," she says.

To fight their case legally, the women have now appealed in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court to demand travel documents.

Tabish Lateef, a human rights lawyer based in the region, is one of the petitioners on their behalf. She told Al Jazeera that the case is listed for the hearing in the month of August.

Farooq Abdullah, who is the president of Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), the largest political party in Jammu and Kashmir, and the Kashmir MP for India, told Al Jazeera that he will consult Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the women's concerns.

"I will take up their issue with the prime minister so that they are allowed to meet their families," he said.

Vijay Kumar, an adviser to the Kashmir governor, told Al Jazeera that "the government will take all the concerned people into the consideration to discuss the policy".

While the women are desperate to visit their families, the biggest worry for them is the "bleak future of their children".

"My son will pass his higher secondary school this year, he is neither an Indian nor a Pakistani on the documents," says Naseema. "Where would he go? They cannot get a job here nor they can travel outside."