Analysis: Turkey is winning in Libya, but challenges remain

Earlier today, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with the prime minister of Libya's internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez al-Sarraj, in the Turkish capital, Ankara. During their meeting, the two leaders reportedly discussed the details of a possible political solution to Libya's war.

Turkey has been one of the primary supporters of the GNA in its fight against renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar and his self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA), since the beginning of the conflict in 2014.

Initially, Ankara focussed its efforts in the country on securing a ceasefire between the GNA and the LNA, which is backed by Russia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt. But since Haftar refused to sign a ceasefire agreement brokered by Russia and Turkey in January, Ankara ceased its efforts to convince Haftar to lay down arms and started to demand an immediate political solution to the conflict - with or without Haftar's collaboration. To this end, it intensified the military and logistical support it has been providing to the GNA. As a result, the GNA made significant gains against Haftar's forces and captured several strategically important LNA strongholds, including al-Watiya airbase near the Tunisian border and the Tripoli International Airport. Earlier today, the GNA announced that its forces captured all areas surrounding the Tripoli city administrative area.

The GNA's recent gains on the ground encouraged Haftar to return to the negotiating table, and the warring sides announced on Monday they have agreed to resume ceasefire talks. Supporters of the LNA, namely Egypt and the UAE, welcomed the resumption of the ceasefire talks and al-Sarraj's deputy Ahmed Maetig swiftly flew to Moscow, presumably to discuss the details of a possible ceasefire deal.

These developments, however, did not cause Turkey to drop its demand for an immediate political solution not tied to ceasefire efforts. "By taking back the coastline from Tripoli to Tunisia, recapturing international airports, and making further gains through air and land operations, the GNA essentially proved that Haftar cannot win this war," Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in a televised interview on Wednesday. He added that parties who have been supporting a ceasefire in Libya should now focus their efforts on securing a political solution to the conflict.

Encouraged by the GNA's successes on the ground, Turkey is now working to consolidate support from NATO and Italy, which has been one of the GNA's strongest supporters since the beginning of the war, to implement a political solution without wasting time with ceasefire negotiations.

It has also intensified its talks with the US on the future of Libya. The US has sent out a variety of signals about Libya under President Donald Trump, offering encouragement at different times to al-Sarraj and Haftar. Washington's recent announcement that it is considering deploying a Security Force Assistance Brigade in Tunisia due to its concerns over Russia's activities in Libya, however, raised hopes in Ankara that the US could offset Russia.

While Russia still appears to be supporting Haftar, there are signs Moscow may also be growing tired of the renegade general's antics. A senior security official in Ankara told me that Haftar has inconvenienced Moscow by "acting like a new Gaddafi" and this may push the Russians to replace him in the future. The official, however, added that cutting ties with Haftar would not be easy for Russia, as it would struggle to find a more suitable candidate to run the LNA.

Could Libya become a second Syria for Turkey?

For now, Turkey appears to have come out of Libya's multi-faceted conflict as a clear winner. But some experts continue to voice concerns that Libya could soon become a new Syria for Turkey, where it is locked in a costly cycle of conflict and cooperation with Russia.

In Syria, where Turkey supports rebel groups and Russia backs the government, Ankara and Moscow agreed on a protocol in March urging parties to "cease all military actions along the line of contact in the Idlib de-escalation area". Despite this agreement, Moscow continues to occasionally harass Turkish-backed rebels in Idlib and accuse Turkey of protecting Hay'et Tahrir al-Sham, which has ties to al-Qaeda. Russian warplanes reportedly bombed Idlib for the first time since the ceasefire deal on Wednesday. Now, many Syria watchers are pessimistic about the future of Ankara and Moscow's collaboration in this conflict and predict an escalation between the two powers in Syria in the near future.

Just like in Syria, Russia and Turkey are trying to cooperate in Libya despite actively supporting different sides of the conflict.

Turkey not only has troops in Libya, but it also has significant influence over Syrians fighting in the country on the side of the government. Russia does not officially have boots on the ground in the country, but is known to be active in the conflict through proxies like the Wagner group which provides support for Haftar's forces. Because of this, many believe there is a significant risk of direct conflict between Russia and Turkey in Libya, despite their continuing efforts to keep diplomatic channels open.

Turkish security analyst and former military officer Abdullah Agar, however, told Al Jazeera he believes Libya is unlikely to become a "swamp" for Turkey like Syria. Turkey found itself in a difficult situation in Syria, he argued, because it supported a wide range of rebel groups against an oppressive but established government in the conflict. In Libya, he explained, Turkey is supporting the only legitimate player, the GNA, against a strongman in a conflict that is gradually transforming into a contest between major power blocks - namely the Sino-Russian Eurasian alliance and NATO.

This, however, does not mean Russia is going to easily give up on its ambitions in Libya. Moscow appears to want a divided Libya, which would allow it to exert influence over at least some of the country's strategically important territories and energy resources. Turkey, meanwhile, defends Libya's territorial integrity and says the legitimate government should control the country in its entirety.

As their end goals are conflicting, it is likely that Turkey and Russia's fragile collaboration in Libya will face significant obstacles in the coming days just like their pragmatic and conditional partnership in Syria.

Is Italy Turkey's ally or rival in Libya?

When it comes to Libya, Turkey has a complicated relationship with Italy too. Both countries have historical ties with and interests in Libya and they are currently supporting the same camp in the country's conflict.

However, last month, following NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg's statement that NATO is ready to support the GNA in Libya, the two nations entered into a race to become the dominant force in the transatlantic alliance's Libya strategy. Rome and Ankara's shared ambition to take the lead in Libya could eventually translate into an open rivalry.

A senior diplomatic source in Turkey recently told me that they believe Italy is supporting Turkey's involvement in Libya only because it believes that France - who is supporting Haftar in the conflict - may increase its influence over the country in Turkey's absence. There are, the diplomatic source told me, concerns in Ankara that if Italy manages to take France out of the game, it may turn on Turkey and accuse it of allying itself with alleged Islamists in Libya. Experts warn Italy and Turkey in Libya may end up like Russia and Iran in Syria - supporting the same side, but trying to rule each other out.

Today, Turkey appears to have achieved most of its goals in Libya. With Haftar's forces in retreat, it is in a perfect position to lay the ground for a political solution to Libya's conflict favourable to its regional interests. Nevertheless, it is still facing challenges from allies and rivals alike. Only time will tell whether it will manage to avoid getting tangled in a web of conflicting interests like it did in Syria. No need to mention, conventional wars require strong cash flows. Both Russia and Turkey's economies are fragile right now and their cash flow issues may limit the leverage they have in both Libya and Syria.