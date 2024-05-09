In Pictures

Russia marks Victory Day parade amid Ukraine war

Country celebrates Soviet Union’s victory in World War II as relations with the West spiral deeper into crisis.

Russian servicewomen march during the Victory Day military parade
Russian servicewomen march during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow. [Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Photo]
Published On 9 May 2024

Russia’s May 9 parade marks the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II and has become the country’s most important public holiday.

In a speech in Moscow’s Red Square before thousands of soldiers, President Vladimir Putin praised his army fighting in Ukraine and accused “Western elites” of fomenting conflicts around the world.

Putin warned his nuclear forces were “always” on alert and said Russia would not tolerate any Western threats.

Security in the capital was tight in the run-up to this year’s parade, amid repeated Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory and after an attack on a concert hall near the capital in March killed dozens.

Other parts of Russia, including the western Kursk and Pskov regions, cancelled their parades due to security concerns.

The parade featured columns of Russian military equipment, although it was notably scaled back compared with past years as Moscow mobilises its resources for the Ukraine front line.

Nine world leaders attended the event, including the heads of former Soviet republics Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, as well as the leaders of Cuba, Laos and Guinea-Bissau.

Thursday’s festivities come two days after Putin promised at a lavish inauguration for his fifth presidential term to deliver “victory” to Russians.

President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, front center,
Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon, right, with Russian leader Vladimir Putin at the Red Square, Moscow, at the Victory Day military parade. [Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Photo]
Soldiers parade on the 79th anniversary of Victory Day in Red Square. [Sefa Karacan/Anadolu]
Russia's Yars intercontinental ballistic missile launchers are showcased at the parade in Moscow. [Yuri Kochetkov/EPA]
A Soviet-era T-34 tank with a red flag atop was featured in the parade. [Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Photo]
Spectators watch the parade in Red Square. [Maxim Shemetov/reuters]
Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill attends the festivities. [Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Photo]
Russian service members ride an armoured personnel carrier during the parade. [Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters]
Russian Air Force Su-25 jets fly over Red Square. [Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Photo]