Residents in North America look to the sky for a rare total solar eclipse

The moon fully blocked the sun in parts of Canada, Mexico and the US, drawing the attention of star-gazers and scientists.

A bearded man stares upwards to watch the solar eclipse.
The solar eclipse drew thousands of visitors to the 'path of totality', where it was best viewed [Charlie Riedel/AP Photo]
By Al Jazeera Staff
Published On 8 Apr 2024

A major golf tournament ground to a halt. Schools emptied of students. And thousands of people across North America turned their eyes to the sky to watch a rare celestial event.

On Monday, parts of Canada, Mexico and the United States were treated to a total solar eclipse, a phenomenon that will not arise for another two decades.

Full total eclipses are not uncommon, exactly: They happen once every 18 months or so, when the moon passes in front of the sun, blotting out its light.

But most solar eclipses happen where people cannot see them – in isolated stretches of the ocean, for instance. Monday’s total solar eclipse, therefore, offered a relatively rare chance for scientists and star-gazers alike to bask in the shadow cast by the moon.

The last time a total solar eclipse happened in North America was in 2017. The next opportunity for North Americans will come in 2044 and 2045, though other regions around the world will get their chance sooner.

In 2026, for instance, a total solar eclipse is expected to sweep south from the Arctic, appearing over Greenland, Iceland and parts of Spain.

Monday’s celestial spectacle began at about 11am local time (18:00 GMT) on the west coast of Mexico where the resort city of Mazatlan saw tourists crowd its beaches to watch.

The path of totality – the stretch of land where the total solar eclipse was visible – swept from northern Mexico to the central US state of Texas, where the prospect of severe weather forced the cancellation of a local eclipse festival.

The Texas Eclipse Festival in Burnet cited “risks of high winds, tornadic activity, large hail, and thunderstorms” as reasons for scrapping the four-day event.

The path of totality continued north through the southern US and into the northeast, tracing the border with Canada.

Schools in US states like New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Indiana cancelled classes and shuttered for the day, partly to let the students enjoy the event – and partly out of safety concerns.

The Pine-Richland School District in Pennsylvania, for instance, noted that the eclipse was slated to happen at the same time as classes would otherwise be dismissed.

“The potential is significant for students to be tempted to view it without proper safety precautions while exiting the school building or while getting off of the school bus,” the district wrote on its website.

Even outside of the path of totality, thousands of people gathered in open spaces to catch a glimpse as the moon seemingly took a bite out of the sun.

In Washington, DC, where the moon covered more than 87 percent of the surface of the sun by peak time at 3:20pm local time (19:20 GMT), people gathered on rooftops and at the National Mall to witness the eclipse.

Even at the height of the eclipse, it remained bright outside on the cloudless Monday.

Meanwhile, at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia – a major US golf championship – players briefly looked up from the green to contemplate an orb much bigger than a golf ball.

The last time the tournament had been interrupted by an eclipse was in 1940. Organisers passed out tournament-branded glasses specially designed for the eclipse, which was only partially visible from the southern state.

Speaking to the PGA Tour website, professional golfer Brian Harman winked at some of the conspiracy theories and folktales circulating about the eclipse.

“This is timed up pretty good,” he joked. “Get to watch the end of the world at Augusta National, right?”

The sun begins to be overshadowed — just barely — by the moon.
The total solar eclipse was first visible on the west coast of Mexico, with tourist destinations like Mazatlan drawing crowds. [Henry Romero/Reuters]
A view of the beaches of Mazatlan, where a crowd darkened by the eclipse hold their phones to the sky. Behind them, a screen and palm trees are visible.
Visitors crowded the beaches of Mazatlan, holding their phones up to the sky to capture the eclipse. [Henry Romero/Reuters]
A cross is seen against a darkened sky, as a solar eclipse occurs in the background.
The path of totality swept northwards from Mexico up through the United States, crossing into areas like Manor, Texas, seen here. [Charles Rex Arbogast/AP]
A screen shows the solar eclipse at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
The Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana, broadcast a video of the total eclipse overhead, drawing cheers from the crowds assembled in its stands. [Mykal McEldowney/USA Today Network via Reuters]
A man in a baseball cap and eclipse glasses looks up to the sky.
As the Cleveland Guardians baseball team prepared to hold their home opener game, fans took a second to enjoy the spectacle unfolding overhead. [Ron Schwane/AP]
A man takes a photo of three people wearing eclipse glasses.
Attendees at the Masters Tournament, a golf championship, paused to observe a partial view of the eclipse from Augusta, Georgia [David Dee Delgado/Reuters]
Standing in front of a jet on display, a man looks through glasses at the eclipse.
Outside the New York Hall of Science in New York City, a man stopped to admire the eclipse. [Andrew Kelly/Reuters]
Children smile as the eclipse unfolds above them.
Children in many states along the 'path of totality' enjoyed a day off of school during the eclipse. [Andrew Kelly/Reuters]
The Statue of Liberty is seen in shadow as the eclipse unfolds
The Statue of Liberty was cast into shadow as the solar eclipse was partially visible over New York City. [David Dee Delgado/Reuters]
Members of the Burgeo First Nation participate in a smudging ceremony.
Members of the Burgeo First Nation held a smudging ceremony for the solar eclipse in Burgeo, Newfoundland, in Canada. [Greg Locke/Reuters]
People look up through special glasses at the eclipse.
Locals and tourists in Times Square, New York City, took a moment to enjoy the eclipse. [Shannon Stapleton/Reuters]
Solar eclipse
The next time North America will see a total solar eclipse will be in 2044. [Henry Romero/Reuters]