Russian drones hit residential buildings in Ukraine’s Kharkiv

Ukrainian officials say rescue workers are among four killed as wave of Shahed drones hits border city.

Rescuers carry an injured local resident on a stretcher following a missile attack in Kharkiv
Rescuers carry an injured man on a stretcher following a Russian strike in Kharkiv. [Sergey Bobok/AFP]
Published On 4 Apr 2024

Russian attacks on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, have killed at least four people and injured 12, officials in the border region have said.

Shahed drones struck two residential buildings in the city near the Russian border that has frequently been targeted during more than two years of war.

Three rescue workers were killed overnight when Russia struck a multi-storey building twice in quick succession in a “densely populated district of Kharkiv”, Igor Terekhov, the mayor of the eastern city, wrote on the Telegram app on Thursday.

One person was killed in a drone attack on another building, he said.

Ukraine’s General Staff said 11 of 20 drones were shot down.

About 350,000 residents were cut off from power supply in Kharkiv and the surrounding region, Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy said on Telegram.

First responders work at the site of an overnight drone attack in Kharkiv. [Yakiv Liashenko/EPA]
About 350,000 residents were cut off from power supply in Kharkiv and the surrounding region. [Vitalii Hnidyi/Reuters]
Three first responders were killed when Russia attacked a multi-storey residential building twice in quick succession. [Sergey Bobok/AFP]
Residential buildings, stores, a medical facility and cars were damaged in the attack, the Kharkiv prosecutor's office said on Telegram. [Sergey Bobok/AFP]
The blood of a killed firefighter at the site of a Russian drone strike. [Yevhen Titov/Reuters]
Residents stand in a front of an apartment building hit by a Russian drone. [Yevhen Titov/Reuters]
Kharkiv has been a frequent target of Russian drone and missile attacks. [Yevhen Titov/Reuters]
Firefighters rest at the site of a drone strike. Ukrainian soldiers shot down 11 of 20 drones launched by Russia, the General Staff said. [Pavlo Pakhomenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images]