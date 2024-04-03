In Pictures

Taiwan rocked by most powerful quake in 25 years

The earthquake was the strongest since one of magnitude 7.6 struck in September 1999, killing about 2,400 people.

Taiwan hit by most powerful quake in 25 years
A damaged building in Hualien, after a major earthquake hit Taiwan's east. [CNA via AFP]
Published On 3 Apr 2024

Taiwan’s strongest earthquake in 25 years has rocked the island during the morning rush hour, damaging buildings and highways and causing the deaths of four people.

Taiwan’s national fire agency said four people died in Hualien County and at least 57 were injured in the quake that struck just before 8am (00:00 GMT) on Wednesday.

Train services were suspended across the island of 23 million people, as were subway services in Taipei, where a newly constructed above-ground line partially separated.

Traffic along the east coast was at a virtual standstill, with landslides and falling debris hitting tunnels and highways in the mountainous region, causing damage to vehicles.

Despite the quake striking at the height of the morning rush hour, the initial panic faded quickly on the island, which is regularly rocked by tremors and prepares for them with drills at schools and notices issued via public media and mobile phones.

Taiwan’s worst quake in recent years struck on September 21, 1999, with a magnitude of 7.6, causing 2,400 deaths, injuring about 100,000 and destroying thousands of buildings.

Taiwan’s earthquake monitoring agency gave the magnitude as 7.2 while the United States Geological Survey put it at 7.4. It struck about 18 kilometres (11.1 miles) south-southwest of Hualien and was about 35 kilometres (21 miles) deep. Multiple aftershocks followed, and the USGS said one of the subsequent quakes was magnitude 6.5 and 11.8 kilometres (7 miles) deep. Shallower quakes tend to cause more surface damage.

A damaged apartment in New Taipei City. [Fabian Hamacher/Reuters]
Damage to a house in Taipei where a wall has collapsed. A man is standing inside looking at the debris
A man reacts after a brick wall in his house collapsed, in Taipei. [CNA via AFP]
At least 26 buildings have collapsed, more than half in Hualien. [CNA via AFP]
Damage to buildings in Xindian district of New Taipei City, The area is hilly and hte land has fallen away from the building leaving the foundations exposed.
Damaged buildings in Xindian district of New Taipei City. [CNA via AFP]
Rescuers helping a man from a damaged building in New Taipei City
Rescuers helping a man from a damaged building in New Taipei City. [CNA via AFP]
Emergency workers assisting a man trapped in a damaged building, in New Taipei City. [CNA via AFP]
Firefighters work at the site where a building collapsed
Firefighters work at the site where a building collapsed following the earthquake, in Hualien. [Taiwan National Fire Agency/Handout via Reuters]
A sign showing a subway train suspension following the earthquake, in a subway station in Taipei. [Daniel Ceng/EPA]