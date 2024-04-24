In Pictures

Athens turns orange under North Africa’s Sahara dust clouds

Winds from the south have covered the Greek capital in sand and raised the risk of wildfires.

Saharan dust covers the sky of Athens. [George Vitsaras/EPA]
Published On 24 Apr 2024

Athens turned orange as winds deposited sand from North Africa on the Greek capital.

Skies over southern Greece turned an orange hue on Tuesday as dust clouds blown across the Mediterranean Sea engulfed the Acropolis and other Athens landmarks.

Strong winds carried the dust from the Sahara Desert, giving the atmosphere of the capital a Martian-like filter amid the last hours of daylight.

The skies were predicted to clear on Wednesday as winds shift and move the dust, with temperatures dipping.

On Tuesday, the daily high in parts of the southern island of Crete topped 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), more than 20C (36F) higher than temperatures registered across northern Greece.

The winds over recent days have also fanned unseasonal wildfires in the south.

The fire service reported on Tuesday that a total of 25 wildfires had broken out across the country in the past 24 hours.

Three people were arrested on the Aegean Sea resort island of Paros on suspicion of accidentally starting a scrub blaze, it said. No significant damage or injuries were reported, and the fire was quickly contained.

Greece suffers devastating, and often deadly, forest blazes every summer. Last year, the country recorded the European Union’s largest wildfire in more than two decades.

Persistent drought, combined with high spring temperatures, has raised fears of a particularly challenging period for firefighters in the coming months.

Clouds of dust blown in from the Sahara Desert covered Athens and other Greek cities on Tuesday. [Louisa Gouliamaki/Reuters]
Dust covers the archaeological site of Acrocorinth, Corinth. According to the National Observatory of Athens, the atmospheric circulation over Greece favours the transfer of warm air masses from Africa to Greece, resulting in very high temperatures and the transfer of significant amounts of Saharan dust. [Vassilis Psomas/EPA]
A man takes a photograph of the city of Athens from Tourkovounia hill. [Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP]
It is one of the most serious episodes of dust and sand concentrations from the Sahara since March 2018, when dust clouds invaded the island of Crete, said Kostas Lagouvardos, weather research director at the Athens Observatory. [George Vitsaras/EPA]
Greece was also struck in late March and early April by Saharan dust clouds, which also smothered parts of Switzerland and southern France. [George Vitsaras/EPA]
Authorities warn that dust concentrations can reduce sunlight and visibility while increasing concentrations of fine pollution particles, posing risks for people with underlying health problems. [Petros Giannakouris/AP Photo]
The Sahara Desert releases 60 to 200 million tonnes of mineral dust annually. While the largest particles come rapidly back down to earth, the smallest can travel thousands of kilometres, potentially reaching across Europe. [Petros Giannakouris/AP Photo]