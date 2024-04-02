In Pictures

Photos: Senegal’s youngest president, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, sworn in

Commonly known as Diomaye, or ‘the honourable one’ in the local Serer language, he won election with 54 percent of the vote.

Bassirou Diomaye Faye speaks after being sworn in as Senegal's President at an exhibition centre in the new town of Diamniadio near the capital Dakar
Bassirou Diomaye Faye speaks after being sworn in as Senegal's president at a ceremony in Diamniadio, near Dakar. [John Wessels/AFP]
Senegal has inaugurated Bassirou Diomaye Faye as its president, completing the previously little-known opposition figure’s dramatic ascent from prison to the palace in just weeks.

The left-wing pan-Africanist was sworn in on Tuesday after sweeping to a first-round victory in the March 24 elections on a pledge of reform. At age 44, he is Senegal’s youngest president.

“Before God and the Senegalese nation, I swear to faithfully fulfil the office of president of the Republic of Senegal,” Faye said in Diamniadio, near the capital, Dakar.

He also promised to “scrupulously observe the provisions of the constitution and the laws” and defend “the integrity of the territory and national independence and to spare no effort to achieve African unity”.

The formal handover of power with outgoing President Macky Sall will take place at the presidential palace in Dakar.

Faye was released from prison less than two weeks before the vote along with popular opposition figure and mentor Ousmane Sonko after a political amnesty announced by Sall.

“It’s the culmination of a long struggle for democracy and the rule of law,” said Aissata Sagna, 39, a factory worker who worked on Faye’s campaign. “This is a day of celebration for us, even if we have lost young people killed during the demonstrations.”

The election tested Senegal’s reputation as a stable democracy in West Africa, a region that has experienced coups and attempted coups. It followed months of unrest ignited by the arrests last year of Sonko and Faye and concerns that the president would seek a third term in office despite constitutional term limits. Rights groups said dozens of people were killed in the protests and about 1,000 were jailed.

Faye campaigned on promises to clean up corruption and better manage Senegal’s natural resources. His victory was seen as reflecting the will of young people frustrated with widespread unemployment and former colonial ruler France, seen by critics to be using its relationship with Senegal to enrich itself.

In his first speech as president-elect, Faye – commonly known as Diomaye, or “the honourable one” in the local Serer language – promised to fight corruption and reform the economy.

A practicing Muslim from a small town, Faye has two wives, both of whom were present on Tuesday.

Before the election, he released a declaration of his assets to show transparency and called on other candidates to do the same. It listed a home in Dakar and land outside the capital and in his hometown. His bank accounts totalled roughly $6,600.

Bassirou Diomaye Faye (L) is sworn in as Senegal's President at an exhibition centre in the new town of Diamniadio near the capital Dakar
Faye was sworn in on April 2, 2024, as Senegal's youngest president after achieving a first-round election victory on a pledge of reform days after he was released from prison. [John Wessels/AFP]
Bassirou Diomaye Faye (L) is sworn in as Senegal's President at an exhibition centre in the new town of Diamniadio near the capital Dakar
The former tax inspector becomes the West African state's fifth president since independence from France in 1960. [John Wessels/AFP]
Newly sworn in Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye (C), stands with his wives Marie, (R) and Absa (L) during his inauguration ceremony at the Abdou Diouf International Convention Centre in Diamniadio, Senegal
Newly sworn-in President Faye stands with his two wives, Marie, right, and Absa, during his inauguration ceremony. [Jerome Favre/EPA]
Senegal's Newly elected president Bassirou Diomaye Faye sits before he takes the oath
The anti-establishment leader has promised to restore national sovereignty over key assets in sectors such as oil, gas and fishing. [Zohra Bensemra/Reuters]
Bassirou Diomaye Faye (C) raises his hand as he is sworn in as Senegal's President at an exhibition centre in the new town of Diamniadio near the capital Dakar
Faye wants to leave the regional CFA franc, which he sees as a French colonial legacy, and to invest more in agriculture with the aim of reaching food self-sufficiency. [John Wessels/AFP]
Newly sworn in Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, (C), is congratulated by judges from the Constitutional Council during his inauguration ceremony at the Abdou Diouf International Convention Centre in Diamniadio, Senegal
Faye is congratulated by judges from the Constitutional Council. [Jerome Favre/EPA]
Senegal's President-elect Bassirou Diomaye Faye meets outgoing President Macky Sall at the presidential palace in Dakar
Faye met outgoing President Macky Sall at the presidential palace in Dakar on March 28, 2024. [Abdou Karim Ndoye/Reuters]