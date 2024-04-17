In Pictures

Gallery|Floods

Dubai reels from flood chaos as record rains lash UAE

Storm dumps heaviest rain ever recorded in desert nation, flooding roads and Dubai’s international airport.

flooded street during a rain storm in Dubai,
Cars attempt to navigate a flooded street in Dubai. [Abdel Hadi Ramahi/Reuters]
Published On 17 Apr 2024

A torrential downpour has left Dubai’s highways clogged by floodwaters and passengers were urged to stay away from the airport as the glitzy financial centre reeled from record rains.

The United Arab Emirates witnessed unprecedented rainfall with 254mm (10 inches) falling in Al Ain on Tuesday in less than 24 hours, according to the National Centre of Meteorology. That was the most since records began in 1949, before the country was established in 1971.

Although the heavy rains had eased by late Tuesday, disruptions were continuing on Wednesday with Dubai’s flagship Emirates airlines suspending check-in for passengers departing Dubai airport until midnight.

Dubai International Airport, one of the world’s busiest, said it was facing significant disruptions after the rains delayed or diverted flights.

“Flights continue to be delayed and diverted … We are working hard to recover operations as quickly as possible in very challenging conditions,” an airport spokesperson said.

Staff and passengers struggled to arrive and leave the airport, with access roads flooded and some metro services suspended.

Huge tailbacks snaked along six-lane expressways. A 70-year-old man died after he was swept away in his car in Ras Al Khaimah, one of the country’s seven emirates, police said.

The storms hit the UAE and Bahrain overnight Monday and on Tuesday after lashing Oman, where 18 people were killed, including several children.

Climatologist Friederike Otto, a specialist in assessing the role of climate change on extreme weather events, said it was “highly likely” that global warming had worsened the storms.

flooded street during a rain storm in Dubai,
Heavy rains hit most cities in the UAE. [Ali Haider/EPA]
flooded street during a rain storm in Dubai,
Vehicles sit abandoned in floodwaters that submerged a major road in Dubai. [Jon Gambrell/AP Photo]
flooded street during a rain storm in Dubai,
Authorities sent tankers to streets and highways to pump away the water, but some homes were also inundated. [Jon Gambrell/AP Photo]
flooded street during a rain storm in Dubai,
By the end of Tuesday, more than 142mm (5.59 inches) had soaked Dubai. Some 254mm (10 inches) of rain was recorded in Al Ain [Anadolu]
flooded street during a rain storm in Dubai,
Schools across the UAE were largely shut before the storm and government employees were mostly working remotely. [Anadolu]
flooded street during a rain storm in Dubai,
Dubai International Airport, one of the world's busiest, said it was facing significant disruptions after the rains delayed or diverted flights. [Alexander Cornwell/Reuters]
flooded street during a rain storm in Dubai,
Official media said it was the highest rainfall since records began in 1949, before the formation of the UAE in 1971. [Anadolu]
flooded street during a rain storm in Dubai,
Lightning flashes through the sky during heavy rainfall in Dubai. [Ali Haider/EPA]