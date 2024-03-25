In Pictures

India celebrates Holi, the Hindu festival of colours

Holi marks arrival of spring in India, Nepal and other South Asian countries as well as the victory of good over evil.

Women with their faces smeared with coloured powders pose for a photograph as they celebrate Holi in Kolkata, eastern India. [Bikas Das/AP Photo]
Millions of Indians celebrated Holi, the Hindu festival of colours, smearing each other with red, green, blue and pink powders, dancing, and sharing food and drink with family and friends.

Holi marks the arrival of spring in India, Nepal and other South Asian countries as well as the diaspora. It celebrates the divine love between the Hindu god Krishna and his consort Radha, and signifies a time of rebirth and rejuvenation, embracing the positive and letting go of negative energy.

Across the country, people – some dressed in all white – celebrated by dousing one another in coloured powders while others flung water balloons filled with coloured pigment from balconies. Many used squirt guns to chase down fellow revellers in parks and others danced on the streets to music blaring from speakers.

Food and drink are a big part of the festivities. Vendors in parts of India sold thandai – a traditional beverage prepared with milk, dried fruits and can sometimes be laced with cannabis.

Bhang, a paste made by grinding the leaves of the cannabis plant, is used in drinks and traditional snacks. There are also bhang-infused cakes, biscuits and chocolates. Its sale and consumption are permissible under Indian law, although a few states have banned it.

In parts of India, people lit large bonfires the night before Holi to commemorate the triumph of good over evil.

Holi traditions vary across the country.

Last week, in preparation for the festival, hundreds of women in two northern towns celebrated by playfully hitting men with wooden sticks in response to their teasing as part of a ritual. Known as the “Lathmar Holi” (stick Holi), it attracts a large number of residents and tourists.

A family takes a selfie as they celebrate Holi, in Mumbai, India's financial capital. [Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo]
A girl has her face smeared with coloured powders in Mumbai. [Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo]
A man sprays coloured powder as people celebrate Holi in Jammu, in north India. [Channi Anand/AP Photo]
Women dance while taking part in a procession to celebrate Holi in Kolkata. [Bikas Das/AP Photo]
A man throws flowers towards devotees during Holi celebrations at the Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad, western India. [Ajit Solanki/AP Photo]
Revellers dance during celebrations to mark Holi in Prayagraj, in northern Uttar Pradesh state. [Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP Photo]
Women spray coloured powders on revellers during celebrations marking Holi in Guwahati, northeast India. [Anupam Nath/AP Photo]
Villagers from Barsana and Nandgaon smeared with colours play 'Lathmar Holi' at Nandagram temple in Nandgoan village, 115km (70 miles) south of New Delhi. [Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP Photo]