Uneasy quiet in Haiti capital after prime minister pledges to step down

Island nation is braced for next steps after PM Henry agreed to step down amid chaotic gang violence.

People carry water collected in buckets and containers
The Haitian capital Port-au-Prince was largely calm on Tuesday after Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced he would resign. [Ralph Tedy Erol/Reuters]
Published On 13 Mar 2024

Uncertainty hangs over Haiti as it waits for a new government following the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

The move has been welcomed by Haitians, who are exhausted from months of escalating gang violence. But while the streets of the capital Port-au-Prince appeared largely calm on Tuesday, the security situation is still far from settled.

Henry, stranded in Puerto Rico, released a video late on Monday night pledging to resign as soon as a transition council and temporary leader were chosen.

Following talks in Jamaica between Caribbean leaders and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, US officials said the council should be appointed by Wednesday or Thursday.

Michel Boisvert, Haiti’s acting prime minister while Henry was abroad, has signalled willingness to facilitate an orderly transition, a US State Department official said.

There were signs in the capital, Port-au-Prince, of an improvement in the security situation on Tuesday, with the streets quiet and no attacks on government offices or police stations reported.

The main CPS cargo port had reopened, local news outlet Le Nouvelliste reported, and some fuel from the Varreux facility near the port had been allowed out.

The capital’s airport has not resumed operations, but armed men who had taken control of it were no longer present.

Still, Radio Television Caraibes, one of Haiti’s oldest and largest TV stations, said it had to leave its headquarters in central Port-au-Prince, citing the insecurity.

In another potential setback, a senior Kenyan diplomatic official told Reuters that plans to deploy its police officers to Haiti to lead a UN-backed security mission were on pause pending “a clear indication” that a new interim government was in place.

The long-delayed mission is intended to boost outgunned local police and restore order in the Western Hemisphere’s poorest nation.

A nighttime curfew was extended through Thursday, although it is unlikely overstretched police can enforce it. [Ralph Tedy Erol/Reuters]
Street vendors walk near the National Palace in Port-au-Prince. [Ralph Tedy Erol/Reuters]
A member of the security forces stands guard outside the National Palace. [Ralph Tedy Erol/Reuters]
Haiti has not held elections since 2016. PM Henry has been in power, officially as a transitional figure, since the 2021 assassination of president Jovenel Moise. [Ralph Tedy Erol/Reuters]
Gang violence has plunged the Caribbean country into chaos, leaving public services shattered and many people displaced. [Ralph Tedy Erol/Reuters]
Women carry water in Port-au-Prince. [Ralph Tedy Erol/Reuters]
Four million people face 'acute food insecurity' and one million of them are one step away from famine, the UN food agency’s director in the conflict-wracked Caribbean nation said on Tuesday. [Ralph Tedy Erol/Reuters]
Street vendors at a market in Port-au-Prince. The number of people on the brink of famine in Haiti has risen to one million, according to WFP. [Ralph Tedy Erol/Reuters]