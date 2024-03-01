In Pictures

Deadly fire rips through Bangladesh shopping centre

At least 45 people were killed and dozens injured after a fire raged through a six-storey building in Dhaka.

Police officers stand outside the commercial building on Bailey Road in Dhaka. [Suvra Kanti Das/EPA]
Published On 1 Mar 2024

At least 45 people have been killed and dozens of others wounded in a blaze at a six-story shopping mall in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka, officials said on Friday.

The fire started late on Thursday at a restaurant on the first floor of the Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall in central Dhaka. Fire Service and Civil Defence Director General Brigadier General Md Main Uddin said more than a dozen firefighting units were deployed to douse the fire.

Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen said the toll could rise as at least 18 critically injured people were being treated in two state-run hospitals.

One survivor said people escaped by heading to the building’s roof.

“I knew about the fire when it was on the first floor. We moved to the roof of the building. Around 30 people were there. After the fire was under control, fire service personnel broke into one side of the roof and rescued us,” Mohammed Siam, a survivor, said.

Thirty-eight victims have been identified and 26 of the bodies have been handed to their families, said Bacchu Mia, in charge of a police outpost at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

“Overnight many families waited here for their loved ones. It’s a heartbreaking scene as they desperately looked for their family members who died in the tragedy,” Mia said.

A fire department team entered the charred building in the morning to see if there were more bodies, and forensic experts began looking for evidence in the investigation of the fire.

Fire authorities said a gas leak or a stove could have caused the blaze, which spread quickly after breaking out in a biryani restaurant.

Bangladeshi firefighters try to douse the fire after flames erupted at a building in Dhaka. [Suvra Kanti Das/EPA]
Firefighters use a fire ladder to evacuate victims during rescue operations following the fire. [Munir Uz Zaman/AFP]
The fire started late on Thursday at a restaurant on the first floor of the Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall in downtown Dhaka. [Munir Uz Zaman/AFP]
A firefighter carries an injured person. [Munir Uz Zaman/AFP]
Fire Service and Civil Defence Director General Brigadier General Md Main Uddin said more than a dozen firefighting units were deployed to douse the fire. [Munir Uz Zaman/AFP]
Police and locals gather at the scene of the fire. [Suvra Kanti Das/EPA]
Firefighters and forensic expert inspect the building. [Munir Uz Zaman/AFP]
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed shock and sorrow at the incident, ordering swift treatment for the injured. [Suvra Kanti Das/EPA]