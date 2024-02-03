In Pictures

At least 150,000 protest in Berlin against the far right

Demonstrators march in German capital and other cities in the fourth week of protests against Alternative for Germany party.

A protester holds a sign reading 'Democracy' in front of Germany's parliament, the Reichstag, during a demonstration against the AfD party and the far right, Berlin, Germany [Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Photo]
Published On 3 Feb 2024

Mass demonstrations are taking place in Germany in the fourth week of protests against the far right.

Approximately 150,000 people took to the streets of the capital Berlin on Saturday, police said.

Similar protests were also taking place in cities including Dresden and Hanover, in a sign of growing opposition to the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

On Saturday, Berlin police said people were still flocking to the Reichstag parliament building, where protesters gathered under the slogan “We are the Firewall” to protest against right-wing extremism and to show support for democracy.

“Whether in Eisenach, Homburg or Berlin: in small and large cities across the country, many citizens are coming together to demonstrate against forgetting, against hatred and hate speech,” Chancellor Olaf Scholz wrote on the social media platform X.

He said the protests were “a strong sign in favour of democracy and our constitution”.

The AfD’s success has stoked concern among Germany’s mainstream parties, who fear it could sweep three state elections in eastern Germany in September, even though recent polls have shown a slight decline in AfD support.

Earlier this week, a Forsa poll showed that backing for the AfD dropped below 20 percent for the first time since July, with voters citing nationwide demonstrations against the far right as the most important issue.

According to the poll, the AfD remains in second place behind the main opposition conservatives on 32 percent, while Scholz’s centre-left Social Democrats polled third at 15 percent.

The mass protests began following a report last month that two senior AfD members had attended a meeting to discuss plans for the mass deportation of citizens of foreign origin. The AfD has denied that the proposal represented party policy.

People protest with soap bubbles in front of Germany's parliament, the Reichstag. [Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Photo]
A protester wears a dog mask in front of Germany's parliament. [Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Photo]
People gather outside the Reichstag building, during a rally of the broad alliance "Hand in Hand" to protest against the far right. [Liesa Johannssen/Reuters]
People hold a banner that reads "Climate protection instead of right hate, together for a future for all of us". [Annegret Hilse/Reuters]
Demonstrators hold up placards reading "Rather to show solidarity instead of being solid Aryan" and "F**k Nazis" as they protest. [Adam Berry/AFP]
People gather during a rally under the slogan "Wir sind die Brandmauer" ("We are the Firewall"). [Liesa Johannssen/Reuters]
Protesters hold letters that read "No coalition with fascism". [Annegret Hilse/Reuters]
A person holds a placard as people gather outside the Reichstag building. [Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters]
People attend a march to protest against the far right and for the protection of democracy in Berlin. [Liesa Johannssen/Reuters]
People leave after gathering during a rally of the broad alliance against the far right. [Annegret Hilse/Reuters]