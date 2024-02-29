In Pictures

Israel strikes Lebanon’s south, raising risks of escalation

This picture taken from Israel along the border with southern Lebanon shows smoke billowing above the Lebanese village of Bint Jbeil during Israeli bombardment
Smoke billowing above the Lebanese village of Bint Jbeil during Israeli bombardment. [Jalaa Marey/AFP]
Published On 29 Feb 2024

Israeli strikes killed at least two people in Lebanon’s south on Wednesday evening, while Hamas fighters earlier fired a volley of rockets towards northern Israel from Lebanon amid escalating cross-border clashes in recent days.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah has exchanged near daily fire with the Israeli army since Tel Aviv launched a brutal war on Gaza on October 7. Palestinian groups in Lebanon have also occasionally claimed attacks. They have been demanding a ceasefire in Gaza where more than 30,000 people have been killed in four months of relentless Israeli bombardment.

“Enemy warplanes raided the towns of [Seddiqine] and Kafra… killing two people from the town of Kafra and injuring 14,” Lebanon’s state-run national news agency (NNA) said.

On Wednesday morning, Hamas’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades said in a statement it targeted two Israeli military sites with two barrages of Grad rockets.

The attack from south Lebanon came in “response to Zionist massacres against civilians in the Gaza Strip and the assassination of martyred leaders and their brothers in the southern suburbs” of Beirut, the statement added.

The Israeli military said in a statement that “approximately 10 launches which crossed from Lebanon into northern Israel were identified”, adding that sirens had sounded in north Israel’s Kiryat Shmona area.

Air defences “successfully intercepted a number of the launches”, the statement said, adding that the army “struck the sources of the fire in Lebanon”.

Israeli police reported property damage in the Kiryat Shmona area but no wounded.

A strike in January, which a United States defence official said was carried out by Israel, killed Hamas’s deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri and six others in south Beirut – the most high-profile Hamas figure to be killed during the war.

The escalating cross-border exchanges since October 8 have stoked fears of all-out war on Israel’s northern border with Lebanon.

The exchanges have killed at least 286 people on the Lebanese side.

On the Israeli side, 10 soldiers and six civilians have been killed, according to the Israeli army.

Thousands of people from border regions have been displaced due to the exchanges.

Residents and rescuers check the destruction after an overnight Israeli bombardment in the southern Lebanese village of Kafra
Residents and rescuers check the damage after overnight Israeli strikes in the southern Lebanese village of Kafra. [Mahmoud Zayyat/AFP]
Residents and rescuers check the destruction after an overnight Israeli bombardment in the southern Lebanese village of Kafra
Residents and rescuers search through the rubble of a building destroyed by Israeli strikes in the southern Lebanese village of Kafra. [Mahmoud Zayyat/AFP]
Residents and rescuers check the destruction after an overnight Israeli bombardment in the southern Lebanese village of Kafra
Hezbollah has exchanged near daily fire with the Israeli army since October 8. [Mahmoud Zayyat/AFP]
UNIFIL
The UN special coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, in a statement called for 'an immediate halt to this dangerous cycle of violence and return to a cessation of hostilities'. [Mahmoud Zayyat/AFP]
Residents and rescuers check the destruction after an overnight Israeli bombardment in the southern Lebanese village of Kafra
A resident inspects the damage caused by Israeli bombardment in the southern Lebanese village of Khirbet Selm. [Hassan Fneich/AFP]
Residents and rescuers check the destruction after an overnight Israeli bombardment in the southern Lebanese village of Kafra
The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, UNIFIL, warned of a 'concerning shift in the exchanges of fire' in recent days and 'an expansion and intensification of strikes'. [Hassan Fneich/AFP]
Residents and rescuers check the destruction after an overnight Israeli bombardment in the southern Lebanese village of Kafra
The United States called Tuesday for a focus on diplomacy to resolve tensions over Lebanon, after Israel warned it would pursue Hezbollah even if it achieved a ceasefire in Gaza. [Hassan Fneich/AFP]