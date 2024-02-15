The civilian death toll from two Israeli air strikes in southern Lebanon has risen to 10, in the deadliest attack in more than four months of cross-border exchanges.

The Lebanese armed group Hezbollah has promised to retaliate for Wednesday’s strikes, which hit the city of Nabatieh and a village in southern Lebanon, just hours after projectiles from Lebanon killed an Israeli soldier.

In Nabatieh, the attack knocked down part of a building, killing seven members of the same family, including a child, the state-run National News Agency said. A boy initially reported missing was found alive under the rubble.

A woman and her two children are among those killed in an attack on the village of as-Sawana.

A rocket barrage fired from Lebanon earlier on Wednesday struck the northern Israeli town of Safed, killing an Israeli soldier and wounding eight people.

Government institutions, schools and the Lebanese University were to close on Thursday in protest to the attacks.