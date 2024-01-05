In Pictures

Gallery|Israel War on Gaza

Israel launches attacks across Gaza amid spike in regional tensions

Health ministry in Gaza says 125 people have been killed and 318 injured in a 24-hour period.

People gather around the bodies of the Salah and Abu Hatab families, killed when the tent in which they were sheltering in was hit by an Israeli bombardment, at the morgue of the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. [AFP]
Published On 5 Jan 2024

The Israeli military said its forces launched air, land and sea attacks on more than 100 targets across the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, as regional tensions surge.

The health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory said that 125 people were killed and 318 injured in a 24-hour period.

An Israeli strike flattened a home in an area of southern Gaza that the military had declared a safe zone, killing at least 12 people, most of them children, Palestinian hospital officials said.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has said that the military operations in southern Gaza, which in the past have included bombing refugee camps and “safe zones”, will continue.

The Israeli military operation has driven more than 85 percent of Gaza’s 2.3 million people from their homes, levelled much of northern Gaza, and pushed already displaced Palestinians into smaller slivers of the territory where there is no security, food, water or medicines.

At least 22,438 people have been killed and 57,614 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, when the current conflict broke out.

Palestinian women mourn relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip outside a morgue in Khan Younis. [Mohammed Dahman/AP Photo]
Wounded people, including children, are brought to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital for treatment following Israeli attacks in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza. [Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency]
Relatives carry an injured Palestinian man to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital for treatment following the Israeli attacks in Deir el-Balah. [Ali Jadallah/ Anadolu Agency]
An aerial view of collapsed buildings as the Israeli airstrikes continue in Deri Al-Balah, Gaza on January 4, 2024.
An aerial view of collapsed buildings after Israeli attacks in Deir el-Balah. [Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency]
Palestinians salvage what they can of their belongings following Israeli air strikes on Khan Younis. [Mohammed Dahman/AP Photo]
Palestinian boys are seen in the rubble of a building destroyed by an Israeli attack while Israel's attacks continue on Gaza Strip as Palestinians who took refuge in the city of Rafah are trying to continue their daily work even though the attacks continue in Rafah, Gaza on January 03, 2024.
Palestinian boys in the rubble of a building destroyed by an Israeli attack in Rafah, southern Gaza, where families are trying to survive under difficult conditions in makeshift tents. [Abed Zagout/Anadolu Agency]
Palestinians wounded in Israeli strikes lie on beds as displaced people shelter at Shuhada Al-Aqsa Hospital, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.
Palestinians wounded in Israeli strikes lie on beds as displaced people shelter at Shuhada Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. [Mohammed Al-Masri/Reuters]
Palestinians carrying their belongings leave their homes in the Maghazi refugee camp to seek safer places in the city as Israeli attacks continue. [Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency]
Amid the Israeli military's relentless bombardment of Gaza, Palestinians say nowhere is safe. [Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency]
Palestinians wait in line to get clean water from a fountain in Rafah. With little aid coming into the enclave, residents meet their water needs from mobile tanks and fountains. [Abed Zagout/Anadolu Agency]