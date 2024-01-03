In Pictures

Gallery|Israel War on Gaza

Photos: Ruin and desperation in Gaza as Israeli onslaught continues to rage

Heavy bombardment in central and southern Gaza has created devastating scenes.

People and relatives of Matar family killed in Israeli attacks perform funeral prayer after bodies were taken from Al-Aqsa Martyr's Hospital's morgue for burial as Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip continue in Deir al-Balah, Gaza.
People and relatives of the Matar family, killed in Israeli attacks, perform funeral prayer after bodies were taken from Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital's morgue for burial in Deir el-Balah, Gaza. [Ashraf Amra/Anadolu]
Published On 3 Jan 2024

The Israeli military has hit Gaza’s southern city of Khan Younis yet again, with relentless artillery shelling and air strikes on residential areas.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society headquarters was targeted for the third time in less than a week. Several people were killed and wounded.

A main supporter of Gaza’s healthcare system, the damage to the medical equipment inside will further the human suffering here and the miserable situation of hospitals.

To the south in the city of Rafah, to which hundreds of thousands of internally displaced Palestinians have fled, non-stop shelling continued into Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, Israeli bulldozers were on agricultural land creating a “buffer zone”, and squeezing people into an even smaller area of the Gaza Strip.

UN agencies have voiced alarm over the spiralling humanitarian crisis. Most of the enclave’s population of 2.4 million remains under siege and bombardment, displaced and huddled in shelters and tents, and short of food.

“Living conditions… are just hopeless,” said 43-year-old Mostafa Shennar, who fled Gaza City, now largely a devastated urban combat zone, and has been living in Rafah.

Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas and warned the war, raging since Hamas’s October 7 attack, may continue “throughout 2024”. Efforts towards a ceasefire have so far yielded no results.

A woman relative of the Matar family killed in Israeli attacks as they take their bodies from the morgue of Al-Aqsa Martyr's Hospital for burial as Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip continue in Deir al-Balah, Gaza.
Palestinian women mourn relatives killed by Israeli bombing in Deir el-Balah, Gaza. [Ashraf Amra/Anadolu]
Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip.
Palestinians offer funeral prayers for relatives killed in Deir el-Balah, Gaza. [Adel Hana/AP Photo]
A Palestinian girl wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip receives treatment at the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, Southern Gaza Strip.
A Palestinian girl wounded by Israeli bombardment receives treatment at the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis. [Mohammed Dahman/AP Photo]
A Palestinian wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip receives treatment at the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, Southern Gaza Strip.
A Palestinian man injured in the Israeli shelling receives treatment at the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis. [Mohammed Dahman/AP Photo]
Residents carry out a search and rescue operation around the rubble of the buildings following the Israeli attack hit the house belonging to the Abu Al-Rus family in Deir Al Balah, Gaza.
Residents carry a child's lifeless body from the debris following an Israeli attack on the Abu Al-Rus family's home in Deir el-Balah, Gaza. [Ali Jadallah/Anadolu]
Residents carry out a search and rescue operation around the rubble of the buildings following the Israeli attack hit the house belonging to the Abu Al-Rus family in Deir Al Balah, Gaza.
Residents search the rubble for survivors or bodies following an Israeli attack in Deir el-Balah, Gaza. [Ali Jadallah/Anadolu]
Palestinian children in need queued to receive food as some Palestinian volunteers prepare meals for families who had to migrate in Rafah, Gaza.
Palestinian children queue for food as volunteers prepare meals for displaced families who have fled to Rafah. [Yasser Qudih/Anadolu]
Palestinian women make break in ovens at a makeshift camp housing displaced Palestinians, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
Palestinian women bake bread in ovens at a makeshift camp housing displaced families in Rafah. [AFP]
A Palestinian woman makes bread under a tent made out of pastic film at a makeshift camp housing displaced Palestinians, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
A Palestinian woman makes bread in a tent made out of plastic film at a makeshift camp housing displaced families in Rafah. [AFP]