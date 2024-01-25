In Pictures

Malaysian Hindus show religious devotion at Thaipusam

Millions of people join processions to major temples to honour Lord Murugan and the struggle of good over evil.

The golden statue of Lord Murugan at Batu Caves in Malaysia. Pigeons are flying in front.
The statue of Lord Murugan at Batu Caves on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur. [Mohd Rasfan/AFP]
25 Jan 2024

Hindus in Malaysia have marked the festival of Thaipusam, one of the most important in their religious calendar, displaying their devotion in a mass procession with some piercing their bodies with hooks and skewers.

Authorities said they were expecting as many as two million people – devotees and tourists – at the Batu Caves temple on the outskirts of the capital, Kuala Lumpur, on Thursday. A further one million people were expected to take part in the festival on the northern island of Penang.

Thaipusam commemorates the day when Goddess Parvati gave her son Lord Murugan a “divine spear” to vanquish an evil demon who had taken control of heaven and taken its heavenly beings captive.

The festival represents the struggle between good and evil, and is celebrated not only in Malaysia but also in Singapore, India, Sri Lanka and other countries with large numbers of Tamil people.

Devotees at Batu Caves climb 272 steps to reach the top of the temple hidden within a limestone cave.

“I think because you’re constantly praying, you don’t really feel it,” Jaynita, who asked to be identified only by her first name, told the AFP news agency.

“Once you go in you are in a mode of like, Zen, you just think about the God [Lord Murugan] and you just want to reach him,” she added.

The 30-year-old and her sister carried milk pots on their heads as offerings to God to thank for the improved health of family members who had been in poor health.

“When they get better, we believe that it’s because of him. So we fulfil the vow since he fulfilled what we asked for,” she said.

Some devotees carry heavy metal structures known as kavadis, which can weigh as much as 100kg (220 pounds) and are attached to their bodies with sharp metal spikes.

Others pierce their tongues and cheeks with metal skewers as a show of thanksgiving and penance.

Many participants go into a trance known as “arul vaku”, which means they do not feel pain or bleed from the piercings.

In the weeks running up to Thaipusam, devotees typically hold daily prayer sessions, abstain from sex and maintain a strict vegetarian diet to “purify” their bodies.

Ethnic Indians, most of them Tamil, make up about 7 percent of Malaysia’s 34 million people.

Two women and a young man carrying pots of milk on their heads. They are dressed in orangey/yellow clothing.
Devotees carry pots of milk, known as paal kudam. The milk will be used in prayers for Lord Murugan. [Fazry Ismail/EPA]
People smashing coconuts on the ground along a street in Penang
Devotees smash coconuts as a cleansing ritual during Thaipusam in Penang. The coconuts are gathered up and eaten raw or used for cooking. [Vincent Thian/AP Photo]
The gold chariot bearing the idol of Hindu god Lord Murugan is paraded on a street in Penang during Thaipusam
The gold chariot bearing a statue of Lord Murugan is paraded along a street in Penang. The festival takes place over three days. [Vincent Thian/AP Photo]
A man walking with hooks attached to his back. They are pulling his skin
Some devotees pierce their bodies with hooks to show penance. Others carry kavadi, or physical burdens, as they ask for favours or seek forgiveness. [Fazry Ismail/EPA]
A man seen from the side with hooks attached to his back. People next to him are carrying milk on their heads
Many participants go into a trance known as 'arul vaku', which means they do not feel pain or bleed from their piercings. [Fazry Ismail/EPA]
A view of the Batu Caves temple. There are steep steps up to the cave on one side crowded with people. On the right is a towering golden statue of Lord Murugan, In front there are huge crowds of people walking towards the temple with milk pots on their heads
The procession arrives at the Batu Caves temple compound. Devotees must climb 272 steps into the main temple, which is inside the limestone karst. [Vincent Thian/AP Photo]
People praying in the river near the Batu Caves temple. They are pictured from above throwing flowers and petals.
Devotees pray inside the river near Batu Caves as they make their way to the temple. [Fazry Ismail/EPA]
A man with a white beard and moustache having his tongue and cheeks pierced with a metal rod.
A man has his tongue pierced with a metal rod. [Vincent Thian/AP Photo]