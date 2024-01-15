In Pictures

Gallery|Volcanoes

Photos: Lava destroys homes in Iceland’s Grindavik

Authorities had ordered residents to leave the fishing town of Grindavik hours before the volcano erupted.

Iceland Eruption
A volcano has erupted in southwestern Iceland, sending semi-molten rock spewing toward a nearby settlement for the second time in less than a month. [Icelandic Civil Protection via AP]
Published On 15 Jan 2024

Iceland’s president said the country is battling “tremendous forces of nature” after molten lava from a volcano in the island’s southwest consumed several houses in the evacuated town of Grindavik.

President Gudni Thorlacius Johannesson said in a televised address late on Sunday that “a daunting period of upheaval has begun on the Reykjanes Peninsula”, where a long-dormant volcanic system has awakened.

A volcano on the peninsula erupted for the second time in less than a month on Sunday morning. Authorities had ordered residents to leave the fishing town of Grindavik hours earlier as a swarm of small earthquakes indicated an imminent eruption.

Geophysicist Magnus Tumi Gudmundsson said on Monday morning that the eruption had “decreased considerably” overnight, but that it was impossible to say when it would end.

Grindavik, a town of 3,800 people about 50km (30 miles) southwest of the capital, Reykjavik, was previously evacuated in November when the Svartsengi volcanic system awakened after almost 800 years.

Since then, emergency workers have been building defensive walls that have stopped much of the lava flow from the new eruption short of the town.

There have been no confirmed deaths as a result of the eruptions, but a workman is missing after reportedly falling into a crack opened by the volcano.

Iceland, which sits above a volcanic hot spot in the North Atlantic, averages one eruption every four to five years. The most disruptive in recent times was the 2010 eruption of the Eyjafjallajokull volcano, which spewed clouds of ash into the atmosphere and disrupted transatlantic air travel for months.

The latest eruption isn’t expected to release large amounts of ash into the air. Operations at Keflavik Airport are continuing as normal, said Gudjon Helgason, spokesman for airport operator Isavia.

Lava explosions and rising smoke after a volcanic eruption near the town of Grindavik, in the Reykjanes Peninsula, southwestern Iceland. [Anton Brink/EPA]
The eruption spewed lava and smoke more than 100 metres (330 feet) into the air in a dramatic finale to weeks of waiting after the alarm was first raised over seismic activity. [Reuters]
The government has said flights are unlikely to be impacted, easing worries about a repeat of the international travel chaos caused by the ash from another Icelandic volcanic eruption in 2010. [Reuters]
Authorities last month evacuated the nearly 4,000 inhabitants of the fishing town of Grindavik, about 40km (25 miles) southwest of capital city Reykjavik, allowing them back intermittently to check on homes put at risk by the tremors. [Reuters]
The eruption in the Svartsengi volcanic system might end soon - or lava flows could continue at a slow rate for weeks or months, similar to what happened at the nearby Fagradalsfjall system in 2021, said Halldor Geirsson, associate professor at the Institute of Earth Sciences at the University of Iceland. [Reuters]
Gases associated with the eruption briefly spiked on the southwestern peninsula that also accommodates the island's main international airport, which remained open though some flights suffered delays due to heavy snowfall, an airport spokesman said. [Iceland Public Defence / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images]
The volcanic eruption presents an imminent danger to a neighbouring fishing village, which had been previously evacuated due to concerns about a potential eruption, officials say. [Snorri Thor/NurPhoto via Getty Images]