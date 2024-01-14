In Pictures

Gallery

Israel’s war on Gaza: 100 days of death and suffering

Israeli bombardment in past 100 days has killed nearly 24,000 Palestinians – about one percent of Gaza’s population.

Wounded Palestinians wait for treatment at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, central Gaza Strip, after arriving from al-Ahli hospital following an explosion there. [Abed Khaled/AP Photo]
Published On 14 Jan 2024

Over the past 100 days, Israel’s relentless bombardment and ground assault of Gaza has killed nearly 24,000 Palestinians – roughly one percent of the besieged strip’s population of 2.3 million.

The brutal assaults have uprooted almost the entire population, with most people now squeezed into the territory’s far south, while a lack of basic necessities including food is pushing the enclave to the brink of famine. 

In the north, which was Israel’s first target, mountains of rubble fill the landscape. Much of Gaza City and surrounding districts have been flattened. Many residents who fled fear they will never be allowed to return, or if they are, their neighbourhoods will be uninhabitable.

In parts of southern Gaza, where Israel advised people to evacuate, rescuers dig through smouldering piles of concrete, stone and dust, looking for survivors of non-stop air strikes and shelling.

At least 60,000 people have been injured in Gaza, including at least 8,663 children and 6,327 women, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the Palestine Red Crescent Society and Save the Children.

Tent camps have sprawled over any empty piece of land. Hungry Palestinians line up at distribution sites for food, under Israel’s siege of the territory. Nine out of 10 people are going for 24 hours or more without food, according to data released by the World Food Programme.

On Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the International Court of Justice, which has begun hearing a genocide case against Israel filed by South Africa, cannot end the war in Gaza. South Africa is seeking a court intervention to halt the war.

Israel says it wants to eradicate Hamas fighters, who carried out a deadly attack on October 7 in which about 1,100 people were killed in Israel.

Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 8
Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike on Gaza City. [Fatima Shbair/AP Photo]
Palestinians inspect the rubble of the Yassin Mosque destroyed after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, early Monday, Oct. 9
Palestinians inspect the rubble of the Yassin Mosque, destroyed after it was hit by an Israeli air strike on the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City. [Adel Hana/AP Photo]
Palestinians evacuate a building hit in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah
Palestinians evacuate a building hit in the Israeli bombardment in Rafah in southern Gaza. [Hatem Ali/AP Photo]
A man reacts as Palestinians search for casualties a day after Israeli strikes on houses in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, November 1, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Al-Masri TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A man reacts as Palestinians search for casualties a day after Israeli strikes on houses in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip. [Mohammed Al-Masri/Reuters]
An injured Palestinian boy cries as rescuers try to pull him out of the rubble of a destroyed building following an Israeli airstrike in Bureij refugee camp
An injured Palestinian boy cries as rescuers try to pull him out of the rubble of a destroyed building following an Israeli air strike in the Bureij refugee camp. [Mohammed Dahman/AP Photo]
Palestinians are treated as they lie on the floor after being wounded in an Israeli army bombardment of the Gaza Strip, in the hospital in Khan Younis, Tuesday, Dec. 5
Palestinians are treated as they lie on a hospital floor in Khan Younis after being wounded in an Israeli strikes. [Fatima Shbair/AP Photo]
A Palestinian kisses the foot of a child, killed in Israeli strike, at the Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis on the southern Gaza Strip on December 28
A Palestinian kisses the foot of a child, killed in Israeli strike, at the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis. [AFP]
Palestinian girl Eman Al-Kholi, whose limb was amputated after being wounded in an Israeli strike that killed her parents, is helped to drink water by a relative as she receives treatment at the European Hospital, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip
Palestinian girl Eman Al-Kholi, whose limb was amputated after being wounded in an Israeli strike that killed her parents, is helped to drink water as she receives treatment at the European Hospital, in Rafah. More than 1,000 children have reportedly lost one or both legs since October 7. [Arafat Barbakh/Reuters]
Israeli soldiers stand by a truck packed with shirtless Palestinian detainees
Israeli soldiers stand by a truck packed with shirtless Palestinian detainees. Israeli tactics against Palestinian civilians have been criticised, with rights groups accusing Israeli soldiers of committing war crimes. [Yossi Zeliger/Reuters]
Palestinian journalists attempt to connect to the internet using their phones in Rafah on the southern Gaza Strip on December 27
Palestinian journalists attempt to connect to the internet using their phones in Rafah on the southern Gaza Strip. [Said Khatib/AFP]
Some Palestinians injured are seen at the Al-Shifa Hospital which houses thousands of injured and displaced people after the 4-day humanitarian pause begins for prisoner exchange between the Israeli army and Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza City, Gaza on November 25
Some Palestinians injured are seen at the al-Shifa Hospital which housed thousands of injured and displaced people. [Fadi Alwhidi/Anadolu]
Palestinians flee to the southern Gaza Strip along Salah al-Din Street, on the outskirts of Gaza City, during the ongoing Israeli bombardment.
Palestinians flee to the southern Gaza Strip along Salah al-Din Street, on the outskirts of Gaza City, during the ongoing Israeli bombardment. [Adel Hana/AP Photo]
Palestinians pray over bodies of people killed in the Israeli bombardment who were brought from the Shifa hospital before burying them in a mass grave in the town of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Nov. 22
Palestinians pray over bodies of people killed in the Israeli bombardment. The bodies were brought from the al-Shifa Hospital for burying in a mass grave in the town of Khan Younis. [Mohammed Dahman/AP Photo]
Palestinians line up for a free meal in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Thursday, Dec. 21
Palestinians line up for food in Rafah. International aid agencies say Gaza is suffering from shortages of food, medicine and other essential supplies as a result of the war. The UN says Gaza is on the brink of famine. [Fatima Shbair/AP Photo]
Palestinian women mourn as they hold the bodies of children killed in Israeli strikes, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, at the Indonesian hospital, in the northern Gaza Strip, November 18
Palestinian women mourn as they hold the bodies of children killed in Israeli strikes, at the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza. [Fadi Alwhidi/Reuters]
Displaced Palestinians, who fled their houses due to Israeli strikes, shelter in a tent camp, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, December 25
Displaced Palestinians, who fled their houses due to Israeli strikes, shelter in a tent camp in Rafah. [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]