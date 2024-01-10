In Pictures

Photos: Terrified people flee Israeli attacks at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital

On top of approaching tanks and bombings, quadcopters have been shooting at helpless displaced civilians on the ground.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital
Families rushed to hire or borrow any kind of vehicle possible to carry their belongings away from the hospital's premises [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
By Abdelhakim Abu Riash
Published On 10 Jan 2024

Deir el-Balah, Gaza – As shelling intensified and got closer and closer to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, the patients, displaced people and doctors there worried more and more about their safety.

Then unmanned Israeli quadcopters started shooting at anything that moved outside the building, sending the tens of thousands of families scrambling to dismantle their tents and flee for their lives.

Israeli tanks had reached the entrance to the Maghazi refugee camp by then, and the Israeli army had announced that the vicinity of the hospital had become a theatre of operations.

There would be no safety inside the medical facility for the tens of thousands sheltering there, they had to start fleeing for their lives, to get themselves and their families to safety.

Mounds of belongings appeared outside the hospital as people struggled to find vans, cars or even donkey carts to carry their essentials away.

Bedding, dismantled tents, clothing, mats, and children’s backpacks, were piled up, each family’s things kept together.

Doctors at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital
Some doctors and nurses chose to stay behind at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]

Some families had taken hospital beds, likely because their loved one was a patient there who would still need it when they arrived somewhere safe.

Not all the patients were able to leave the hospital, some were too ill or injured to move, while others did not have their families with them to help them on what was sure to be a dangerous road.

To take care of them, some doctors stayed behind, like Ismail Jabr, a fifth-year medical student whose family lived around the hospital and who had decided to keep coming to the hospital, he told Al Jazeera.

“I come here every day to see if I can help. I’ve been working with the orthopaedic department since day one.

“A lot of doctors left to get their families to safety, so yesterday there was just me and five doctors. Together, we had to run the orthopaedic department, the operating rooms, the in-patient department and the emergency room. We had no supplies, we worked without morphine.

“We were just doing what the people of Gaza do, we’re stubborn people and just keep doing what we can.”

The hubbub continued around Jabr, and he excused himself to go tend to a patient.

Nurse Mohamed al-Hams was also among the team that stayed.

“I sent my family away but stayed to support however I could. It’s so terrible here, my conscience wouldn’t let me leave these people behind and go.

“I went through the same thing in al-Shifa, I had to evacuate from there and leave the patients behind and I don’t know what happened with them.

“I can’t do that again, I can’t just leave my patients again.”

ambulance hospital debris
In the middle of families trying to flee, a home near the hospital was bombed by Israel, killing people and spreading more terror [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]

Mere hours later, an Israeli attack hit a home just metres from the hospital’s western gate, spreading even more terror among the displaced people around the hospital.

Eight people died and about 30 others were injured in the attack.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital
Some families had taken hospital beds, likely because their loved one was a patient there who would still need it when they arrived somewhere safe. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital
Some patients were too ill or injured to be moved. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital
Each family had mounds of their belongings piled up, waiting to be moved further south in the Gaza Strip, seeking elusive safety. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital
Some patients cannot move too far from the hospital, such as this man who is dependent on the hospital for the oxygen cylinders he needs to breathe. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital
An air of urgency mixed with uncertainty and fear hovered over the hospital and the people who were trying to leave it in a panic. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Doctors at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital
"My conscience wouldn't let me leave these people behind and go," nurse Mohamed al-Hams, who was among the team that stayed, told Al Jazeera. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital
Some doctors and nursing staff chose to stay behind to take care of the patients who were already in the hospital and others who they knew would come in the following days. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital
Cars, vans, carts, and more were hired to help the families flee the Israeli bombing and approaching tanks. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital
These people were packing things onto a truck with care, but they have no idea where exactly they will go or what the circumstances would be when they got there, or if this would be their last displacement. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital
Yet the desperate work to keep the hospital as close to functional as possible is continuing, because those who stayed behind know they will have to keep going. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital
Young and old, able-bodied and injured, everyone had to leave because the Israeli forces do not adhere to the sanctity of health facilities in war. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
destroyed car
Mere hours later, an Israeli attack hit a home just metres from the hospital's western gate, spreading even more terror among the displaced people. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]