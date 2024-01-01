In Pictures

Gallery|Earthquakes

Photos: Powerful earthquake hits Japan, residents flee some coastal areas

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued tsunami warnings for the coastal prefectures of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama.

A car drives past a badly damaged pavement along a street in the city of Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture.
A car drives past badly damaged pavement along a street in the city of Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, after a major 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto region in Ishikawa, Japan. [Yusuke Fukuhara/Yomiuri Shimbun/AFP]
Published On 1 Jan 2024

A powerful earthquake struck central Japan on Monday, triggering warnings for residents to evacuate some areas on its west coast, destroying buildings, knocking out power to thousands of homes and disrupting travel to the region.

The quake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 triggered waves of around 1m (3 feet) along parts of the Sea of Japan coast, with authorities saying larger waves could follow.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued tsunami warnings for the coastal prefectures of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama. A major tsunami warning – the first since the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami that struck northeastern Japan – was initially issued for Ishikawa but later downgraded.

Several houses have been destroyed and army units have been dispatched to help with rescue operations, top government spokesperson Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters, adding that authorities were still assessing the extent of the damage.

More strong quakes in the area, where seismic activity has been simmering for more than three years, could occur over coming days, JMA official Toshihiro Shimoyama said.

In comments to the press shortly after the quake struck, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also warned residents to prepare for more disasters.

“Residents need to stay on alert for further possible quakes and I urge people in areas where tsunamis are expected to evacuate as soon as possible,” Kishida said.

This general view shows badly damaged buildings along a street in the city of Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture.
Badly damaged buildings line a street in Wajima after a major earthquake struck the Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture. [Yusuke Fukuhara/ Yomiuri Shimbun /AFP]
People walk along a road damaged by an earthquake, in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan.
People walk along a road damaged by an earthquake in Wajima. [Kyodo via Reuters]
A commercial facility collapsed because of an earthquake is seen in Kaga, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan.
A commercial facility that collapsed in an earthquake is seen in Kaga, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan. [Kyodo via Reuters]
A view of damage at Onohiyoshi Shrine following a strong earthquake in Kanazawa, central Japan.
A view of damage at Onohiyoshi Shrine following a strong earthquake in Kanazawa, central Japan. [JIJI Press Japan/EPA-EFE]
People sit outside in the open after evacuating from buildings in the city of Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture.
People sit outside in the open after evacuating from buildings in the city of Wajima after the earthquake. [Yusuke Fukuhara/Yomiuri Shimbun/AFP]
People stand next to large cracks in the pavement after evacuating into a street in the city of Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture.
Large cracks appear in the pavement after the earthquake in Wajima. [Yusuke Fukuhara/Yomiuri Shimbun/ AFP]
People evacuate toward higher ground after a tsunami warning caused by an earthquake in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan.
People evacuate towards higher ground after a tsunami warning caused by an earthquake in Wajima. [Kyodo via Reuters]
Shoppers crouch down as an earthquake hit the region at a supermarket in Toyama, Japan January 1, 2024, in this photo released by Kyodo.
Shoppers crouch down as an earthquake hits the region at a supermarket in Toyama, Japan. [Kyodo via Reuters]
An aerial view shows fire site after an earthquake at a residential area in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan.
An aerial view shows fire blazing after an earthquake in a residential area in Wajima. [Kyodo via Reuters]
Railway workers try to remove water that leaked because of an earthquake at Kanazawa station in Kanazawa, Japan.
Railway workers try to remove water that leaked because of an earthquake at Kanazawa station in Kanazawa, Japan. [Kyodo via Reuters]
Visitors crouch down as an earthquake hit the region at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka, Japan.
Visitors crouch down as an earthquake hits the region at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka, Japan. [Kyodo via Reuters]