Photos: Heavy rainstorms trigger flooding in Greece, Turkey, Bulgaria

The storms come on the heels of major summer wildfires that hit Greece over the past few weeks.

Severe rainstorms trigger flooding in Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria
Firefighters on a rubber dinghy with evacuee people and dogs from a flooded building in Larissa, central Greece. [Vaggelis Kousioras/AP Photo]
Published On 6 Sep 2023

Fierce rainstorms have battered Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria, triggering flooding that caused at least eight deaths, including two holidaymakers swept away by a torrent that raged through a campsite in northwestern Turkey.

In Istanbul, heavy rain flooded streets and homes in two neighbourhoods, killing at least two people, according to a statement from the governor’s office.

About a dozen people were rescued after being stranded inside a library, while some subway stations were shut down.

In Greece, police banned traffic in the central town of Volos, the nearby mountain region of Pilion and the resort island of Skiathos as record rainfall caused at least one death, channelled thigh-high torrents through streets and swept cars away.

Five people were reported missing, possibly swept away by floodwaters.

Authorities sent mobile phone alerts in several other areas of central Greece, the Sporades island chain and the island of Evia, warning people to limit their movements outdoors.

Streams overflowed their banks and swept cars into the sea in the Pilion area, while rockfalls blocked roads; a small bridge was carried away and many areas suffered electricity cuts.

Authorities evacuated a retirement home in the city of Volos as a precaution.

Farther north in Bulgaria, Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov said, two people died and three others were missing after a storm caused floods on the country’s southern Black Sea coast.

Overflowing rivers caused severe damage to roads and bridges. The area also suffered power blackouts, and authorities warned residents not to drink tap water due to contamination from floodwaters.

A man is rescued and evacuated during flooding in Kucukcekmece district in Istanbul. [Yasin Akgul/AFP]
People clean debris on a beach following severe flooding in Tsarevo, on the Black Sea coast, Bulgaria. [Stoyan Nenov/Reuters]
A damaged car in a flooded area in the city of Volos, Greece. [Louisa Gouliamaki/Reuters]
People observe the damage on the beach after a storm in Arapya, Bulgaria. [Milena Genadieva/AP Photo]
People walk next to floodwaters blocking the road due to the heavy rain in Basaksehir district of Istanbul. [Khalil Hamra/AP Photo]
A firefighter works on a road flooded in Volos, Greece. [Louisa Gouliamaki/Reuters]
Damaged camping trailers following severe flooding in Tsarevo on the Black Sea coast, Bulgaria. [Stoyan Nenov/Reuters]
Streams overflowed their banks and swept cars away while rockfalls blocked roads and many areas suffered electricity cuts. [Louisa Gouliamaki/Reuters]
People are evacuated by boat during flooding in Kucukcekmece district in Istanbul. Two people died on Tuesday in flash floods from torrential rains that turned the streets of Istanbul into rushing rivers. [Yasin Akgul/AFP]