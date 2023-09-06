In Pictures

Gallery|Floods

Fierce storm in southern Brazil kills at least 27 people

Governor of Rio Grande do Sul says death toll from extratropical cyclone is state’s highest due to a climate event.

brazil floods
People look for survivors and victims of a cyclone in Bom Retiro do Sul in Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul state on September 5, 2023. [Diego Vara/Reuters]
Published On 6 Sep 2023

The death toll from heavy rains that devastated southern Brazil’s Rio Grande do Sul state has risen to 27, the country’s civil defence says, as an extratropical cyclone flooded homes and caused rivers to overflow their banks.

Governor Eduardo Leite said on Tuesday that about 60 cities were battered by the storm.

The initial death toll of 21 people killed was already the state’s highest due to a climate event, Leite said. He added that 15 of the deaths occurred in one house in Mucum, a city of about 50,000 residents.

According to the state government, at least 1,650 people have been made homeless since Monday night.

Luana da Luz was among hundreds of Brazilians who packed up their belongings to escape the rising waters.

“Since dawn, we saw that [the water] was going to flood [our house], and we were putting things on top of the table, on top of the wood stove, but it didn’t help,” da Luz, a resident of the town of Passo Fundo, told the Reuters news agency.

The city hall at Mucum has recommended that residents seek out supplies to meet their needs for the next few days.

In June, Rio Grande do Sul was hit by another extratropical cyclone, which killed 16 people and caused destruction in 40 cities, many of those around the state capital, Porto Alegre.

brazil floods
The city of Lajeado is deluged on September 6, 2023, after an extratropical cyclone hit southern Brazil. [Diego Vara/Reuters]
Advertisement
brazil floods
Hundreds of houses have been inundated, and the Rio Grande do Sul state government says hundreds have been made homeless. [Diego Vara/Reuters]
brazil floods
Lucas Atkinson looks for residents inside flooded houses in Venancio Aires on September 5, 2023. [Diego Vara/Reuters]
brazil floods
The death toll from the storm has risen to at least 27, the highest ever recorded in Rio Grande do Sul from a climate event. [Diego Vara/Reuters]
brazil floods
People wait as rescue workers look for victims in Venancio Aires on September 5, 2023. [Diego Vara/Reuters]
brazil
People help a woman leave her flooded house in Venancio Aires on September 5, 2023. [Diego Vara/Reuters]
Advertisement
brazil
Venancio Aires is one of 60 cities in Rio Grande do Sul battered by the cyclone. [Diego Vara/Reuters]